EWU track and field dominates Pelluer Invitational amid rough weather conditions

Rain steadily poured down onto Roos Field at the 47th annual Puller Invitational on Saturday. Wind gusts reached as high as 26 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The EWU men’s and women’s track and field teams flooded the podium this weekend with 15 first place finishes in harsh weather conditions at the 47th Annual Pelluer Invitational.

Weather impacted the three-day meet, especially on Saturday when most events were held. Rain steadily poured down onto Roos Field, and wind gusts reached as high as 26 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

“Not ideal for a track meet,” EWU jumps and multi-events coach Dave Nielsen said during the downpour on Saturday.

The conditions were so poor that the meet was cut short on Saturday, but not before EWU had won 15 different events. Sophomore distance runner Jack Sloan won the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 10:25.86 minutes.

“It was very cold out,” Sloan said. “On that home stretch it was very windy. It was kind of a mental thing going into it, knowing that it’s not going to be fast. … definitely brought the times down. The conditions sucked.”

Senior jumper Dominique Butler also talked about the weather after she won the women’s triple jump with a 38-foot-3.5-inch mark.

“We had a tail wind, so that was actually kind of nice,” Butler said. “But the rain and cold wasn’t good.”

Senior Larry Still won the men’s pole vault on Friday with a school record 17-foot-6.5-inch vault.

Other men’s first place performers included junior Keshun McGee in the long jump, senior Killion McGinnis in the high jump, sophomore Gavin Lee in the javelin and freshman Bobby Say in the triple jump.

On the women’s side, junior Maggie Nelson won the heptathlon, shot put and javelin. Senior Madison Doepker placed first in discus and hammer, while junior Meagan McCurdy won the long jump. Freshman Ami Njadoe won the 100-meter hurdles, and the 4×100-meter relay team finished in first place.

Up next for EWU is the Pacific Coast Collegiate on April 18 and Long Beach Invitational on April 19-20 in Long Beach, Californi