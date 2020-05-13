Protests against pandemic closures

Picket signs, banners and protestors have flooded the streets across the U.S. to protest the restrictions put in place by their governors. In Olympia, Washington, demonstrators gathered at the state capitol to protest the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order made by Washington governor Jay Inslee.

Washington State Patrol estimated around 1,500 people attended the protest, many of which ignored social distancing guidelines, according to KOMO 3 News.

“We need to hear what the protestors are saying,” said David Line, an assistant professor and director of EWU’s Master of Public Health Program.

Line says that the protestors must be heard so that the need for a protest itself can be eliminated, but that it doesn’t dismiss the danger the protestors are potentially putting themselves in.

Kelli Hawkins, Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) communications manager, says that while gathering in groups is not in accordance with Gov. Inslee’s order, SRHD hopes that those protesting are still taking measures to keep their community safe.

“Any social gathering is not a good idea,” said Line. “Nature doesn’t care why you are gathering.”

EWU student Michael Karuza, doesn’t believe we should be quarantining.

“The collapse of our economy,” said Karuza.” The loss of our civil liberties and the gross misinformation handed to us by the media are all reasons to end this quarantine.”

While many protestors do not believe Gov. Inslee’s order is fair to small business owners, artists and other in-person jobs, Konner O’Neall, a local Spokane tattoo artist, supports Inslee’s order.

“I think we should be quarantined until it’s safe to go outside and it’s safe to be around other people, said O’Neall. “As an artist it has been really hard.”

The SRHD is preparing to reopen in phases according to Inslee’s plan to reopen Washington.

“Spokane Regional Health District supports consideration of a regional plan to reopen that meets requirements set by the Governor’s plan to reopen Washington,” said Hawkins.

It is unknown as to when exactly Spokane County will reopen. Calling or emailing local officials can help residents express their thoughts or concerns.To contact officials go here:

https://srhd.org/contact

https://www.governor.wa.gov/contact/contact/contacting-governors-office