EWU falls again despite Dickie’s double-double
Eagles can't end skid as losing streak extends to nine
February 3, 2020
The EWU women’s basketball team (1-9, 2-17) lost to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-3, 11-9) 70-62 Monday night.
EWU was led in scoring by sophomore guard Grace Kirscher, who had 17.
Freshman guard Jenna Dick tacked on 16 points.
Freshman wing Kennedy Dickie, recorded her first double-double of the season with 16 points and a career-high 14 rebounds.
Dickie said her high rebounding totals came after a push from the coaching staff.
“I have been told to work on my rebounding since the start,” Dickie said. “I just made it a priority for me today… I think I need to do that every game and be consistent with it.”
Head coach Wendy Schuller was glad to see the team rebounded much better than they had in previous games.
“I thought we played extremely hard,” Schuller said. “Much better on the glass… as a group I thought we were a lot better, rebounding-wise.”
EWU was minus two (12-14) on assist to turnover ratio. NAU was plus 13 (23-10).
Schuller said the ratio is just as important of an offensive measurement as a defensive measurement.
“I think part of it is to not put them in a position where their (assist:turnover ratio) is so good,” Schuller said. “We shouldn’t turn the ball over 14 times.”
Schuller also pointed out how the team has not shot many free throws throughout the season.
EWU will next take on the rival Montana Grizzlies on Thursday, Feb. 6. The game starts at 11 a.m.
