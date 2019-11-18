Volleyball swept in home finale

EWU junior outside hitter MaKenna Davis attempts a kill. Davis led EWU with eight kills in the Eagles' three-set loss to UNC Saturday.

The EWU volleyball team (4-12, 6-22) lost to the Northern Colorado Bears (21-7, 15-1) in three sets (21-25, 17-25, 19-25) Saturday in the Eagles’ final home game of 2019.

UNC is in first place in the Big Sky Conference.

EWU was led in kills by junior outside hitter MaKenna Davis (8), led in assists by junior setter Ana Paula Zandona (20) and led in digs by junior outside hitter Catelyn Linke (14).

EWU head coach Leslie Flores-Cloud was proud of the team’s performance overall.

“This Northern Colorado team is relentless, … and really good,” Flores-Cloud said. “We talk in our gym everyday about being relentless. … I wanted us to be a little more aggressive at the net. … I thought our team played lights out.”

Flores-Cloud said the underclassmen have stepped up this year.

“They continue to learn,” Flores-Cloud said. “That is all we can ask of them. … One of our pillars is to be a lifelong learner.”

Davis said EWU’s offense could have been better, but was pleased with EWU’s effort overall.

“I think we definitely played our heart(s) out, … especially the back court defense,” Davis said. “Overall I think all you can ask for is effort and I’m glad we gave that tonight.”

EWU’s next match is at Northern Arizona Thursday Nov. 21. First serve is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.