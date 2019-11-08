EWU soars to victory in season opener

EWU junior guard Jacob Davison soars in for a dunk. Davison led all scorers with 15 points in EWUs 107-25 victory over Portland Bible College Tuesday.

Six Eagles scored in double figures and the EWU men’s basketball team (1-0) decimated the Portland Bible College Wildcats 107-25 in the season opener Tuesday.

Junior guard Jacob Davison led EWU with 15 points, many of which came on dunks. Senior forward Mason Peatling added 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Sophomore guard/forward Kim Aiken Jr. had 14 points, while redshirt freshman Casson Rouse came off the bench to score 14 points while going 4-5 from three point range.

Sophomore forward Tanner Groves scored 12 and redshirt freshman guard Michael Meadows scored 11 to round out EWU’s double figure scorers.

True freshman guard Ellis Magnuson started at point guard and delivered a program freshman-record 11 assists in his EWU debut.

14 different EWU players saw action. EWU head coach Shantay Legans said it was nice to have so many bodies get in the game.

“Some guys who haven’t scored a basket … got their first basket,” Legans said. “I feel like we got a game on our belt, so now we can go on the road.”

EWU’s defense was stifling, forcing more turnovers (34) than points allowed (25). Peatling said the team has been working on defensive intensity since he arrived at EWU.

“We had a lot of contributors (on defense),” Peatling said. “Everybody played their part.”

The competition gets slightly tougher for EWU as they now head west to Seattle to take on Seattle University, which is coached by former EWU head coach Jim Hayford. EWU at Seattle U is on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.