Volleyball falls to NAU in four sets
October 21, 2019
The EWU volleyball team (1-7, 3-17) fell to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-3. 10-10) in four sets Saturday (14-25, 25-21, 11-25, 22-25). Junior outside hitter MaKenna Davis led EWU with 13 kills. EWU now heads to Pocatello, Idaho to take on the Idaho State Bengals on Oct. 24.
