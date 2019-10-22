Volleyball falls to NAU in four sets

EWU and NAU volley back and forth. EWU lost to NAU in four sets on Oct. 19.
EWU and NAU volley back and forth. EWU lost to NAU in four sets on Oct. 19.

Mckenzie Ford for The Easterner

By Drew Lawson, Sports Editor
October 21, 2019

The EWU volleyball team (1-7, 3-17) fell to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-3. 10-10) in four sets Saturday (14-25, 25-21, 11-25, 22-25). Junior outside hitter MaKenna Davis led EWU with 13 kills. EWU now heads to Pocatello, Idaho to take on the Idaho State Bengals on Oct. 24.

