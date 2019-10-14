Eagles plucked by Ducks in two-game sweep

EWU and Oregon players get ready for a faceoff. Oregon swept EWU in the two game series.

EWU and Oregon players get ready for a faceoff. Oregon swept EWU in the two game series.

EWU (2-6) fell prey to the Oregon Ducks (4-0) during a two-game series this weekend, with Oregon winning 7-0 and 5-2 respectively. The Eagles were outscored 12-2 and were out shot 66-55 in the two-game set.

In the first game, defenseman Warren Berg had a hat-trick for Oregon. Forward Nathan Lutz added two goals, and forwards Isaiah Strategos and Trevor Shott both had a goal for the Ducks.

Coach Greg Sherman said EWU put in a poor effort.

“First of all, we got off to a bad start,” Sherman said. “We didn’t stay on the defensive side of the puck and we didn’t work hard enough on our end.”

Senior forward Zac Mindermann was also displeased with the first game.

“Through and through we just didn’t have it tonight,” Mindermann said. “Score like that 7-rip, 8-rip, we just didn’t have it.”

In the second game, there were some bright spots for the Eagles.

Both sophomore forward Austin Azzinnaro and senior defenseman Hayden Boring tacked on goals.

The Eagles were only trailing 3-2 with just over a minute to play. The Ducks ended up scoring on an open net, and then Oregon was able to score again on the next possession.

Sherman was much more optimistic following the second game.

“I thought we had a good opportunity to win that game,” Sherman said. “We played very well … we started taking some penalties, our bench got short again, and that’s the story. The penalties killed us.”

Azzinnaro commented on the team’s penalties.

“Huge momentum killer,” said Azzinnaro. “It kills the whole team, it kills the guys that play 25-30 mins a game.”

EWU’s game is against the Santa Rosa Polar Bears on Thursday Oct. 17th at 7 p.m. at the URC.