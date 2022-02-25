EWU Hires New President After Year-long Search

Over a long process that has extended to nearly 13 months, EWU officially has a new President at the helm.

Dr. Shari McMahan, who is currently serving as the provost and vice president of Academic Affairs at California State University will serve as the new EWU president at the end of the academic school year.

Dr. McMahan was selected as the top candidate of a pool of applicants that included 60 individuals spread across the entire nation.

The Board of Trustees agreed to hire Dr. McMahan unanimously, and cited her energy, experience, and overall vision on how to lead and govern a regional university like EWU back to prominence.

The BOT also heavily stressed McMahan’s attitude towards reaching out to first-generation students, who have been the breadbasket of EWU’s attractiveness as a choice of higher education for a bulk of the potential student body.

The BOT also wanted to stress the utmost respect for current interim president David May, and the work that he has done to lead EWU through such turbulent times.