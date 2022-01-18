Men’s Basketball

The EWU men’s basketball team is currently (3-2, 9-7) as Big Sky play starts through the next six weeks. Since the new year, EWU is (2-1) in Big Sky play, defeating Northern Arizona University 78-65, and the Idaho Vandals in a barn burner, 96-93. The lone loss since the new year, was when EWU was soundly defeated by the University of Montana, 78-90.

Sophomore guard Steele Venters is leading EWU in scoring, with 17.7 points per game. So far, Venters’ shooting splits are .489/.462/.827. Three other Eagles are also in the double digit range: Linton Acliese III with 15.9, Rylan Bergerson with 13.4 and Angelo Allegri with 10.7 per game.

Acliese was named the Big Sky player of the week in the first week of January, for his performance against Northern Arizona. Acliese was 13-17 from the field, including 2-3 from beyond the arc, which resulted in a 30 point performance for the redshirt-senior.

The next game for the men’s team is on Jan. 20 against Sacramento State, at Reese Court. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

The EWU women’s basketball team (3-11, 1-4) has had a bumpy start to the 2021-22 winter campaign. Since the new year EWU is (1-3), with three losses coming at the hands of Big Sky opponents. EWU lost to Montana 50-68, the Idaho Vandals 42-63, and Idaho State University 66-87. Their lone win in the month of January against Weber State University on Jan. 15. EWU defeated the Wildcats for their first Big Sky victory of the season, 56-52.

Freshman guard Jaydia Martin leads EWU in scoring thus far, scoring 15.9 points per game. Martin’s shooting splits are .329/.299/.865. Jacinta Buckely is the only other Eagle in double figures, averaging 11.1 points per game. Buckley’s shooting splits are .438/.371/.850.

The next game for the women’s team is on Jan. 20 at Sacramento State. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.

On Jan. 17 the EWU’s coaches show returned in-person at The Barrelhouse for the first time since the pandemic. Both head coaches, David Riley and Joddie Gleason, as well as other various special guests speak with the show’s host, Larry Weir, about the past, current, and future experiences and goals for both programs. The show will also be broadcasted on 700-AM ESPN.