Breaking Down Breaking News: Spring Break Edition!

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan on Oprah

Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan have been making headlines for the British royal family for years now. They stepped back from their senior roles in Jan. 2020.

In an interview with Oprah, Meghan discussed how the treatment she’s received in the palace has impacted her mental health, as well as the severity and dangerousness of the situation.

They discussed their environment throughout their relationship, particularly within the palace. Meghan, who is biracial, has been subject to subtle and overt racism for years.

Both Harry and Meghan saw declines in their mental health, but the environment only grew more toxic.

Meghan was also subject to attacks from tabloids and false narratives being pushed. Neither the royal family or other palace officials corrected that narrative; often they tried to prove it further.

Part of the conflict arose from conversations during Meghan’s recent pregnancy. Officials –not including the Queen or Prince Philip– at the palace were concerned about the child’s skin tone.

Their baby, Archie, was prevented from having a royal title, and therefore cannot receive royal security.