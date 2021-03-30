Weekly entertainment is back

As Washington hit its one-year anniversary of “14 days to stop the spread,” it also moved into Phase 3 of Gov. Inslee’s reopening plan. This means that indoor venues can now be at 50% capacity, outdoor sporting events can resume and also allow some spectators, and high-contact sports such as wrestling and basketball can resume.

While the warmer weather and the welcoming of Phase 3 is helping individuals get back to normal day-to-day life, things are still pretty up in the air. There is no promise that counties will stay in Phase 3 for long. Gov. Inslee said each county will be evaluated every three weeks to see if they are able to handle Phase 3 operations.

With that uncertainty still in the air, as well as all EWU classes continuing to be held online for the duration of spring quarter, The Easterner has decided to bring back its Weekly Entertainment column.

Each week, a member of our staff will get to pick an entertainment piece of their choice to share more about. This could be anything from books, movies, music, board games, etc.

Our news editor, Emily Driskel, is up first. Stay tuned to see what entertainment piece she covers!

The staff at The Easterner hopes the Weekly Entertainment column will showcase some great ways to stave off boredom and give ideas on what to watch, read or listen to during those much-needed study breaks.