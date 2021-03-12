EWU women’s basketball season recap

After an up and down season the EWU women’s basketball team played their final game of the season after losing to Portland State 71-51 in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Tournament. The team finished the year ranked 9 in the Big Sky conference with a (5-12, 6-16) record.

Some key players from this season included freshman guard Maisie Burnham who led the team in points per game with 14.3 while shooting 42.1% from the field, 34.1% from behind the arc, and 79.6% from the line. Burnham was awarded the Big Sky Freshman of the Year and started in 18 of the 22 games she appeared in while averaging 30.1 minutes per game. Another key player this year was freshman guard Aaliyah Alexander. Alexander started in all 22 games she appeared in while averaging 10.7 points per game, 38% from the field, 27.4% from behind the arc, 83.6% from the line, and averaged 32 minutes a game. Grace Kirscher was the heart and soul of the team this season; whether she was filling up the stat sheet or being vocal on the court she made sure her presence was felt. Kirscher is one of the older players on the team as she is one of the five players on the roster that is a true junior or senior. Kirscher averaged 10.1 points per game and shot 39.1% from the field, 29.2% from behind the arc, 80.5% from the line, and averaged 30.6 minutes a game.

Other young players that made an impact were sophomore guards Jenna Dick and Kennedy Dickie. Dick averaged 8.5 points per game while shooting an impressive 40.4% from the field, 38.6% from behind the arc, 79.2% from the line, and averaged 30.3 minutes a game. Dickie averaged 11.2 points per game and shot 36.4% from the field, 33% from behind the arc, 76.6% from the line, and averaged 28.6 minutes a game.

The team finished the year ranked 9th in the Big Sky conference with a (5-12) conference record and a (6-17) record overall. After a four-game losing streak to start the season the team went on a hot streak to win four in a row but unfortunately ended the season on an eight-game losing streak which included a first-round loss to Portland State in the Big Sky Conference Tournament. With such a young team there is hope and excitement that the next few years could be very entertaining and full of success. With four true freshmen on the team and three true sophomores we have only touched the surface and there is no doubt that the young core of the team will continue to develop together.