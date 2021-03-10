Breaking down breaking news

EWU Students wonder if they qualify for stimulus checks.

Lately, it feels like there is so much going on: in the world, in the news, in our lives. Keeping up with current events was hard enough already, and now we’ve got a lot of information getting thrown at us at all times. Use this breakdown of some current topics to get the basic understanding and what you need to know.

Stimulus update The Senate voted and passed the proposed stimulus package with a few revisions. The final vote was 50-49, with no Republican support. Tuesday, March 9, the House will vote on the Senate’s proposed changes. It is reportedly likely that the House will approve the revisions. If the House approves, it would then go to Biden’s desk within the following few days. Biden is also reported to pass the package. Once he signs off, stimulus checks would start going out within days. The package includes $1,400 stimulus payments for taxpayers and extensions on unemployment benefits, and costs a total of $1.9 trillion.

COVID-19 restrictions in Texas Texas Gov. Abbott declared that state mandates aren’t needed anymore, and will fully open the state by March 10. Multiple states have started lifting mask mandates and decreasing COVID-19 restrictions, but no other state has opened up 100% besides Texas. Health officials across the country are warning it may be too early to return to normal. National COVID-19 rates are down, and vaccination rates are up. But recently the drop in daily cases has plateaued, at an average of around 65,000 new cases every day.

Warren’s proposed wealth tax Senator Elizabeth Warren has proposed an increased wealth tax, which would apply 2% to individual net worth above $50 million. There’s also an additional 1% if the individual net worth is above $1 billion. Warren used a similar proposal as a key campaign topic while running for presidency in 2020. The wealth gap has continued to grow throughout the pandemic. The top 0.1% made more and paid less taxes than everyone else during COVID-19. Despite polling popularly among Americans, many lawmakers have yet to publicly support the increase. The increase would go into effect in 2023, with around 100,000 Americans paying. The raise would bring more revenue to the government, but the exact number is disputed. Warren proposes the money raised goes towards education and childcare.

