Keeping and Eye on Mental Health

EWU’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) is open online only for appointments and “drop-ins” via telehealth. Appointment times are between 8 a.m-12 p.m and 1 p.m- 5 p.m Monday through Friday. Drop-in times are available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 1 p.m to 4. Appointments can be made over the phone at (509)359-2366 or by email at [email protected] , and is covered by students’ health and wellness fees.

CAPS is available to all currently registered students, but due to state regulations students receiving services must be located within Washington State. Students outside Washington may still contact CAPS for consultation and referrals. CAPS encourages any students in need to make an appointment or attend a drop-in session. Prior to seeing a counselor students must submit some paperwork that may take about 15 minutes to complete. All Riverpoint CAPS services are currently available though the Cheney campus and can be contacted via the number provided above.

CAPS is currently experiencing a moderate yet increasing level of demand as students become more comfortable with the online-only restrictions. “Fewer students have been interested in telehealth than in-person counseling,” remarks Carly Benson, CAPS client services representative, “[they] have a preference for in-person counseling.” When asked how early students should call prior to needing an appointment Benson says students should “call in when they need to call in,” and avoid putting off their mental health needs. CAPS is primarily focussed on “making sure that students get the resources they need to graduate.” For more information visit CAPS website at https://inside.ewu.edu/caps/.