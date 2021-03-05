All Right Buddy, Joke’s Over: A Return of Entertainment in Spokane

People are excited for new sights and sounds in the COVID-19 pandemic. Spokane Comedy Club’s first shows sold out within 2 hours!

As the great Charlie Chaplin once said, “A day without laughter is a day wasted,” and in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, laughter along with all signs of live entertainment has been sparse and lackluster.

For many EWU students, one of the many appeals of coming to this institution was the prospect of living so close to a larger metropolitan area. Spokane offers many delights that most students are eager to capitalize on. With the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic in March however, this all changed for the worst. Theaters, arcades, restaurants, venues, and many more were either closed or heavily restricted due to the highly contagious virus. One of these venues was the Spokane Comedy Club. This gut-busting nighttime venue was once a place where many older students and citizens of Spokane could come to relax, have a drink, and enjoy comedians working their craft. And after almost 46 weeks of struggling to keep their head above water, the venue seems to be returning in full-swing.

This is all thanks to the launch of Phase 2 of Governor Inslee’s “Healthy Washington” plan. Restrictions for restaurants and venues have loosened, allowing for indoor entertainment establishments to reopen at a maximum of 25% capacity or 200 people – whichever is less. This allowed for comedians to return once more to the popular club.

For many students, this is a dream come true in an almost nightmarish landscape. The chance to fully experience what Spokane has to offer is a blessing needed to take our mind off of our current stressful environment.

Even with the pandemic still continuing, Spokane Comedy Club and many other venues are doing their best to ensure the safety of both their staff and customers. Listed on their website, the club has taken several additional steps in their protocol in order to ensure a clean, COVID-free environment.

These steps include:

Overall capacity reduced to 25%

Six feet between all tables

Staff is still required to wear masks

Temp checks will be done on all staff and customers

Tables and chairs are fully sanitized between each show

However, the comedy club isn’t the only venue to experience such privileges; many other indoor establishments are once again opening their doors, including aquariums, theaters, museums, indoor gardens, concert halls, and even bowling alleys.

After spending months upon months locked indoors, many people are overly eager to get a part of the action. This was easily seen as Spokane Comedy Club’s first shows sold out within 2 hours! Obviously the lack of live entertainment has been felt within the community.

While the pandemic may not be over, things are looking brighter than ever for the future. With safe precautions, eager participants, and the slow opening of venues, it’s safe to say that a future of entertainment and lively fun still exists in Spokane for all students.