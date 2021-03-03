Breaking down breaking news
Lately, it feels like there is so much going on: in the world, in the news, in our lives. Keeping up with current events was hard enough already, and now we’ve got a lot of information getting thrown at us at all times. Use this breakdown of some current topics to get the basic understanding and what you need to know.
- Johnson & Johnson vaccine
- Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine has been fully approved in the U.S. for ages 18 and older.
- Distribution began in early March.
- It is the only vaccine available that is done in one shot and can be stored in the fridge.
- Stimulus updates
- The stimulus package from last week’s edition must be edited before it can be voted on again.
- The Senate Parliamentarian decided that the proposed minimum wage increase needs to be removed, based on standards outlined for stimulus packages.
- The package is still going to Senate vote, just without the proposed $15 minimum wage.
- Idaho emergency status bill
- Idaho House legislators have been trying to alter state legislation since Jan. with a bill proposal.
- They wanted to define pandemics and epidemics as emergencies only if the death rate is higher than 15%.
- This would disqualify COVID-19 from causing an emergency status in the state.
- There were other accommodations and changes introduced, but the proposal has been redone at least four times.
- Idaho’s governor has publicly disagreed with the bill.
- The bill was passed by Idaho’s House but still needs further approval.
- Washington police reform
- Washington senate passed several police reform bills, meant to be the first in a series of police reform legislation.
- They include excessive force intervention, accountability, decertification, limiting the use of chokeholds, tear gas, K-9 animals and others.
- They still need to be approved in the state House.
- Additionally, senate approved a bill that would ban open carry at protests, as a response to the Jan. 6 riots.
- Biden’s executive orders
- Biden signed an executive order that pushes his team to look at supply chains and push American manufacturing amidst the pandemic.
- He also lifted Trump’s ban on green cards.
- He revoked a lot of Trump policy, actually. One executive order was reversing or undoing seven of Trump’s actions.
- Biden also continued the U.S. involvement in the Middle East, expanding to Syria. The controversial bombing has been defended by the Biden administration as a response to ongoing threats and attacks.
- Gov. Cuomo investigation
- Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo is under investigation for sexual harassment charges from several of his former aides.
- When the aides came forward, Cuomo and his team denied all allegations.
- As their stories gained traction, Cuomo released a public apology. Without mentioning many specifics, he said it was unintentional and misunderstood, while apologizing for who may have been hurt.
- He cooperated with the state’s decision to investigate the incidents independently.
- He also hired a criminal defense lawyer.
- Mrs. El Chapo
- The wife of Mexican cartel kingpin El Chapo, Emma Coronel Aispuro, was arrested in the U.S late Feb.
- She surrendered at an airport in Virginia.
- She’s been charged with several drug trafficking charges relating to her husband, as well as conspiring his prison escape several years ago.
- If she is convicted for each charge, she’d be fined up to $10 million, and sentenced to 10 years to life.
- El Chapo is currently serving a life sentence in Colorado.
- Coronel Aispuro is waiting for her next hearing.
- Rumors are spreading of her intention to sell out the family/cartel in exchange for government protection.
- Coronel Aispuro and her lawyer denied that story and claimed it was an attempt at hurting her and her family.
