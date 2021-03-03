Breaking down breaking news

Police and emergency response personnel participate in emergency situation tactics and active shooter training.

Lately, it feels like there is so much going on: in the world, in the news, in our lives. Keeping up with current events was hard enough already, and now we’ve got a lot of information getting thrown at us at all times. Use this breakdown of some current topics to get the basic understanding and what you need to know.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine has been fully approved in the U.S. for ages 18 and older. Distribution began in early March. It is the only vaccine available that is done in one shot and can be stored in the fridge.

Stimulus updates The stimulus package from last week’s edition must be edited before it can be voted on again. The Senate Parliamentarian decided that the proposed minimum wage increase needs to be removed, based on standards outlined for stimulus packages. The package is still going to Senate vote, just without the proposed $15 minimum wage.

Idaho emergency status bill Idaho House legislators have been trying to alter state legislation since Jan. with a bill proposal. They wanted to define pandemics and epidemics as emergencies only if the death rate is higher than 15%. This would disqualify COVID-19 from causing an emergency status in the state. There were other accommodations and changes introduced, but the proposal has been redone at least four times. Idaho’s governor has publicly disagreed with the bill. The bill was passed by Idaho’s House but still needs further approval.

Washington police reform Washington senate passed several police reform bills, meant to be the first in a series of police reform legislation. They include excessive force intervention, accountability, decertification, limiting the use of chokeholds, tear gas, K-9 animals and others. They still need to be approved in the state House. Additionally, senate approved a bill that would ban open carry at protests, as a response to the Jan. 6 riots.

