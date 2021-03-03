EWU+falls+to+Idaho+in+first+game+of+the+2021+Spring+Season

The EWU football team (0-1) lost to the Idaho Vandals (1-0), 28-21, in both team’s first game for the 2021 Spring Football schedule.

A very odd thing occurred early in the 4th quarter of Saturday’s game.

EWU sophomore kicker Seth Harrison lined up to kick a field goal to help put EWU in the lead, 24-21.

Harrison’s kick appeared to be good as it sailed through the uprights, but a referee called it no good.

The entire EWU sidelined argued the call, and the video of the kick being called no good has went viral on twitter and appeared on SportsCenter.

Pat McAffee, a former NFL punter and founder of the Pat McAffee Show on Youtube, tweeted “This is disgusting,” while retweeting the viral video of the missed call, to his over two million twitter followers.

The video shows that the referee was adjusting his mask while the kick was in the air, and missed it going through the uprights.

Harrison said he knew the kick was good from the start.

“I watched the ball go about three yards inside the upright and hit the bottom of the scoreboard,” Harrison said. “I started celebrating with my teammates right after I kicked the ball … I wouldn’t be excited after missing a chip shot in crunch time … that kick was good any day of the week.”

EWU first scored off an interception return for a touchdown midway through the 1st quarter by redshirt-junior defensive back Anthaney Smith.

EWU’s other two touchdowns were both through the air from redshirt-senior quarterback Eric Barriere who completed 32 out of 57 passes, 339 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Red-shirt senior runningback Dennis Merrit caught a pass for a 27-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Merrit had 10 carries for 41 yards, and caught 3 passes for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Sophomore wide receiver Anthoney Stell Jr. caught 4 balls for 70 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown reception early in the third quarter.

Idaho scored the last 14 points of the game, including the game-winning touchdown pass from Vandal quarterback Mike Beudry, a Graduate Transfer from the University of Connecticut, with 54 seconds left in the game.

EWU will host Northern Arizona University on March 6. This will be the first football game played at Roos field since November 23, 2019.