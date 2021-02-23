Programs for Black History Month at EWU

Since February is Black History Month, EWU has listed six programs for students to attend. Four of the six programs have already occurred this month: The Power of the Black Lives Movement; Cultural Conversations: What’s Love Got To Do With It; Love In The Time Of COVID And #BLM, #M4BL; and Limitations Of Research In Promoting Social Justice.

One of the programs is coming up on Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 12-1:30 p.m. called Minding My Black-Owned Business. This program consists of black business owners sharing their experiences.

The BLM Roundtable Discussion will be Thursday, Feb. 25, from 6-7:30 p.m. This program will be discussing the Black Lives Matter movement as well as current events.

Anyone attending any of these events will be eligible to win a free $25 Amazon gift card.

More information can be found on https://inside.ewu.edu/news/featured/black-history-month-begins-at-ewu/