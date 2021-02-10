Breaking down breaking news

Oregon decriminalization law goes into effect

In November, Oregon voted to decriminalize the possession of several common drugs, including heroin, LSD, oxycodone, methamphetamine and more. This went into effect at the beginning of Feb.

The decriminalization only applies to small quantities, each drug has a specific limit where it would become a misdemeanor charge instead.

That doesn’t mean people in Oregon can freely do any of those drugs, though. This is because of the difference between decriminalization and legalization.

Decriminalization means it is no longer a criminal offense. Legalization means it is entirely legal. But what’s the difference when it’s applied?

If someone in Oregon is apprehended with those drugs, they wouldn’t go to jail or receive a criminal citation. They’d receive a civil citation, similar to a speeding ticket.

The citation is a fine of $100, but can be avoided by opting for a health assessment. The health assessment could lead to mandatory addiction counseling and/or further help for treatment.