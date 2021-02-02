Breaking down breaking news
February 2, 2021
Lately, it feels like there is so much going on; in the world, in the news, in our lives. Keeping up with current events was hard enough already, and now we’ve got a lot of information getting thrown at us at all times. Use this breakdown of some current topics to get the basic understanding and what you need to know.
- College kids prioritized in stimulus relief
- If you didn’t qualify before, you can still receive stimulus money.
- The stimulus money others received worked like an advancement of their tax return.
- Now that tax season is beginning, you can request to get it with your taxes, using Recovery Rebate Credit.
- Even if you were claimed as a dependent for 2019, you can still qualify!
- If you worked at all in 2020, or supported yourself 50% or more, you can file for this year requesting a Recovery Rebate Credit.
- If you do qualify, you will then get payments for each stimulus you did not receive.
- Trump splits with five lawyers
- After the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, Donald Trump was charged with articles of impeachment. That trial starts early February.
- Trump has been open about his defense plan. He wants to emphasize the idea that the 2020 election was rigged, justifying all his actions to reveal that.
- Around a week after announcing his legal team, five lawyers separated from the team.
- Trump has around a week left to prepare for the impeachment trial, and has even mentioned the potential of representing himself in court.
- People want to see what Trump does next, and what will happen with the trial.
- Trump’s impeachment trial
- Why are we impeaching someone whose term is over anyway? There are multiple answers.
- One is crime and punishment. Impeachment exists so that no one, not even the president, can be above the law. Trump is being charged with crimes, this is the process that follows, regardless of election timeline.
- Another is about what’s at stake for Trump. Depending on how the trial goes, he could lose the benefits former presidents get. After a president’s term is over, they still receive certain benefits, like a yearly pension and secret service protection. The trial could find him guilty, then convict him, which could then lead to potential punishments, like the loss of benefits.
- The 14th Amendment is also important here, as it states that no one who participates in rebellions or insurrections against the country can hold office.
- GameStop, Reddit and the stock market
- It all started with r/wallstreetbets. The group of mostly amateur day traders realized that by driving up the stock prices, they benefit in several ways. Not only are they gaining money, but they also hurt Wall Street investors. Investors are cornered into moving money in response, which could benefit certain businesses. It’s called a short squeeze.
- A lot of the situation has to do with hedge funds. Hedge funds short stocks, they’re like bets on shares that they’ll crash. Hedge funds hurt the businesses, and GameStop saw a lot of them, which is why r/wallstreetbets wanted to help them out. They set out to buy shares of GameStop stock, many of them using Robinhood, an app promoting investing for amateurs without extra costs. When GameStop’s stock kept growing in value, Wall Street people had to respond to the market and move money to GameStop. GameStop kept growing, and r/wallstreetbets started investing in other companies the same way.
- Wall Street called foul play. So Robinhood barred users from buying GameStop stock (and several other businesses r/wallstreetbets had invested in). Users who had stock could either hold or sell, but Wall Street investors could continue to operate normally. GameStop lost a lot of shares, but were still doing alright. People immediately got to work suing Robinhood for manipulating the market. By the next day, Robinhood let users buy limited GameStop stock. GameStop made up for lost shares and still gained more.
- With the stock market, after every rise is a fall. Nothing plateaus or gains for too long before coming back down. When GameStop stock comes back down, it could hurt a lot of amateur traders in a very non-amateur way.
- With GameStop shares back on the rise, people have started discussing whether GameStop can operate at that level. We don’t know what will happen next.
