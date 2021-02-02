Breaking down breaking news

GameStop, Reddit and the stock market

It all started with r/wallstreetbets. The group of mostly amateur day traders realized that by driving up the stock prices, they benefit in several ways. Not only are they gaining money, but they also hurt Wall Street investors. Investors are cornered into moving money in response, which could benefit certain businesses. It’s called a short squeeze.

A lot of the situation has to do with hedge funds. Hedge funds short stocks, they’re like bets on shares that they’ll crash. Hedge funds hurt the businesses, and GameStop saw a lot of them, which is why r/wallstreetbets wanted to help them out. They set out to buy shares of GameStop stock, many of them using Robinhood, an app promoting investing for amateurs without extra costs. When GameStop’s stock kept growing in value, Wall Street people had to respond to the market and move money to GameStop. GameStop kept growing, and r/wallstreetbets started investing in other companies the same way.

Wall Street called foul play. So Robinhood barred users from buying GameStop stock (and several other businesses r/wallstreetbets had invested in). Users who had stock could either hold or sell, but Wall Street investors could continue to operate normally. GameStop lost a lot of shares, but were still doing alright. People immediately got to work suing Robinhood for manipulating the market. By the next day, Robinhood let users buy limited GameStop stock. GameStop made up for lost shares and still gained more.

With the stock market, after every rise is a fall. Nothing plateaus or gains for too long before coming back down. When GameStop stock comes back down, it could hurt a lot of amateur traders in a very non-amateur way.