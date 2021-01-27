Biden’s inauguration and actions so far

US President Joe Biden speaks on racial equity before signing executive orders in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 26, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

After a long election, Joe Biden was sworn in on Jan. 20 as the 46th President of the United States. The transfer of power is an extremely specific routine outlined in the U.S. Constitution.

A president’s term is not over until noon on Jan. 20 after four years. In his last hours as president, Donald Trump boarded Air Force One to Florida, where he is currently staying at Mar-a-lago. This makes him the first president in 150 years, since Andrew Johnson, to not attend their successor’s inauguration.

But before he left, Trump pardoned over 70 people, and commuted 70 other sentences. The full list can be found here.

Biden was sworn in shortly before noon. At age 78, he is the oldest president the U.S. has had. Vice President Kamala Harris was next, solidifying her spot in history as the U.S.’s first female vice president, as well as the first Black woman and first Asian American to hold the role. Then Biden gave his inaugural address, promoting democracy and unity in America. He referred to the state of the country as an “uncivil war” that must end, as we all must work together. There were roughly 1,000 guests in attendance, all wearing masks and encouraged to follow social distance protocols.

The inauguration ceremony featured the National Anthem performed by Lady Gaga and a performance from Jennifer Lopez. Poet Amanda Gorman spoke, making her the youngest poet ever in an inauguration ceremony, at age 22.

Biden then participated in a Pass in Review, a military tradition for passing power peacefully to the new Commander-in-Chief. In the afternoon, he laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery with his wife Dr. Jill Biden, followed by Harris and her husband.

They returned to the White House by presidential escort. This is usually followed by a parade, which was done virtually this year. It was followed by a prime-time television special called “Celebrating America,” instead of the traditional inaugural ball. It featured celebrity performances, as well as appearances from Biden, Harris and former presidents. It ended with a fireworks display, which could be seen live from the White House and National Mall.

But Biden didn’t waste any time getting straight to work, signing over a dozen executive actions the first day:

Appointed Jeffrey Zients as COVID-19 response coordinator and reinstated a National Security Council directorate group, disbanded by Trump, that focuses on health and biodefense

Required social distancing and masks on all federal property

Reinstated ties with WHO, cut by Trump, with Dr. Anthony Fauci as head of the U.S. delegation

Protected the DACA program and urged Congress to make paths for permanent status and citizenship for recipients

Overturned Trump administration policy excluding noncitizens from census counts

Overturned Trump administration call for aggressive deportation efforts

Blocked deportation of Liberians who have been living in the U.S.

Ended Trump administration travel ban directed towards several Muslim and African countries, with continued support for visa processing and undoing damage

Stopped construction on Trump administration’s wall at the Mexican Border, and ended the declaration of emergency that allocated funds for the wall

Re-entered the U.S. in the Paris climate accords

Reversed Keystone XL pipeline permit

Reversed vehicle emission standard rollbacks

Reversed decision to decrease size of national monuments

Temporary moratorium on oil and natural gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

Re-established a group focused on the social costs of greenhouse gases

Ended the 1776 Commission from Trump administration about American history

Ended Trump administration limit on diversity and inclusion training within federal agencies and other institutions

Appointed Susan Rice, head of Domestic Policy Council, as the head of an effort to prioritize systemic racism and started resources

Reinforced Title VII of the Civil Rights Acts of 1964 regarding discrimination towards sexuality and gender, reversing Trump administration action

Extended federal eviction moratorium and federal foreclosure moratorium

Extended the pause on federal student loan interest and payments

Ordered all of his appointees to sign an ethics pledge

Froze last-minute regulations from Trump, so his administration can evaluate

After that, Biden and his team planned themes for each day until the month ends, with potential to continue next month. Each day, legislation and decisions will be focused around that theme, in order to address everything in an organized and timely manner. So far, these executive orders include:

Ordered to secure supplies needed to combat COVID-19 with outlines to rush the process

Increased FEMA reimbursement to states for the National Guard in response to COVID-19

Expand COVID-19 testing

Expand access to COVID-19 treatments and resources

Improved collection and analysis methods of COVID-19 data

Started vaccination campaign with deadlines and goals

Guidance on how to safely reopen schools

Provides OSHA guidance for keeping workers COVID-19 safe

Required face masks in airports and other areas for transportation, and while on planes, trains and buses.

Established COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force

Supported international COVID-19 responses and re-instate the U.S’s role in global leadership

Provide government effort for equitable emergency economic relief

Increase the value of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits

Pushed for stimulus checks to go to remaining eligible taxpayers

Specified that citizens can refuse employment that could hurt their health and still qualify for unemployment

Reversed Trump administration policy weakening labor unions

Established $15 minimum wage for federal employees and contractors

Citizens will likely see many more executive orders from Biden in the coming weeks.