Big sky football spring schedule

The Big Sky conference published their spring football schedule on Jan. 25th. Five Big Sky schools choose to opt out of the 2020 schedule that has now stretched into the new year.

Montana, Montana State and Sacramento State all opted out at the beginning of January.

Portland State and Northern Colorado choose to opt out on Jan. 20 and 22.

With the conference seemingly split in half, the spring schedule this year will only have six regular season games. Three away, and three home for the remaining eight teams left.

EWU will play the University of Idaho, at the infamous Kibbie Dome in Moscow, on Feb. 27 for the season opener.

EWU’s home opener will be against Northern Arizona University, on Mar. 3.

There are two open dates on the schedule, Mar. 20 and April 17. These open dates are in case of games becoming cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FCS playoffs begin on April 25 and will culminate in the championship game that is scheduled for May 15.

Weber State University, who EWU is not scheduled to play, is the favorite to win the conference and has been since the midsummer.

To qualify for the playoffs, EWU will have to play at least four out of the six games on their schedule.

Cal Poly will be traveling to Cheney to take omn EWU on Mar 27. This will be the first time that former EWU head football coach Beau Baldwin will be returning to EWU since he left the program after the 2017 season.

Baldwin spent over 12 seasons as the team’s head coach, including head coaching the 2010 National Championship team.

