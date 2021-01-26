EWU women’s basketball falls to UNC twice

Cunningham high-fives teammate Baylee Rexing on Feb. 22, 2018. In her EWU basketball career Cunningham averaged 2.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 113 games. Image from 2019.

EWU finished their two-game series against the University of Northern Colorado on Saturday in a 19-point loss to the Golden Bears, 74-55.

EWU lost on Thursday as well to UNC 58-55.

EWU now ranks 6th in the Big Sky conference with a conference record of (4-4) and an overall record of (5-8).

In the first game against UNC, EWU fell behind 20-5 early in the second quarter but battled back to cut down UNC’s lead to 28-22 before halftime.

EWU took their first lead of the game with 8:21 left in the game from a layup by Freshman Guard Maisie Burnham. With seven lead changes in the last six minutes, UNC pulled ahead and managed to end EWU’s four-game streak.

Head coach Schuller said she liked how the girls have battled through this season.

“That has been the characteristic of this team all year,” Schullar said. “This team doesn’t give up… they have been very good at finding ways to do that… I’m proud of them.”

Coach Schuller also said she has liked the scheduling this season.

“It puts both teams in the position to prepare for one team all week,” Schuller said. “Almost like football… I don’t mind it at all.”

Coach Schuller gave praise to Maisie Burnham and the other young players on the team during the post game interview as well.

“Maisie [Burnham] is a special player,” Schuller said. “This freshman class is a special class… they’ve had to step into a difficult role.”

In the second game, EWU struggled with shooting, only hitting 23% from the field and 13% from behind the arc at half.

EWU will travel down to Sacramento for their next game to play against Sacramento State on Jan. 28 and 30. SSU is currently (0-11) on the year. EWU’s next home game will be against Idaho on Feb 4.