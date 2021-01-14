Stimulus breakdown

Photo by Sam Sargeant John Matthews poses with a check donated to the Cheney food bank.

On Dec. 29, President Trump signed off on the long-awaited $908 billion stimulus package, offering up to $600 to most adult taxpayers, and an additional $600 for each dependent they support. It was delivered through direct deposit or mailed to those without bank accounts.

The bill is over 5,500 pages long (the longest legislation the U.S. has ever had), provides aid for individuals, businesses, education, lower-level governments, education and more.

Distribution began the same week it was approved, but individuals received them at varied times.

Individuals whose 2019 taxable adjusted gross income was more than $75,000 will see a reduction in payment amount. For the head of a household, if their adjusted gross income is more $112,500, the payment amount begins to decline. For married couples filing jointly, if it’s more than $150,000, the payment begins to decline.

Individuals with an adjusted gross income of $87,000 and higher do not qualify for payment. For head of household, an adjusted gross income of $124,500 or higher caps payments. For married couples filing jointly, the cap is $174,000.

The CARES Act in March increased unemployment benefits through July. The new stimulus bill essentially renews the $300 bonus for those on unemployment that Trump authorized last March, which will last for eleven more weeks.

The same scenario played out for the federal eviction moratorium. It was first introduced in CARES, renewed by Trump, and now renewed again. Through Jan. 31, renters cannot be evicted due to late rent. The bill also offered $25 billion to lower-level governments to assist rent and utility payments.

Surprise medical bills were also banned in the legislation.

In the CARES Act, if a household had some people with social security numbers and some without, everyone within the household would not be eligible. In the new bill, these households will receive aid for each member of the household that has a social security number.

Since vaccination distribution had begun at this time, the bill included $16 billion for vaccine distribution, with additional money for testing and contact tracing.

It also provided $82 billion for education, $10 billion for childcare and $13 billion for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The bill also added $284 billion to the Payroll Protection Program, which provides forgivable loans for small businesses.

It also included $43 billion that was dispersed between transportation sectors.

The Pentagon received $696 billion.

On January 15, the IRS and U.S. Treasury will both stop payments, and President-elect Joe Biden has said on record that he and his team will begin planning and working towards another relief package as soon as possible. If someone did not receive their stimulus, they can request when filing 2020 tax returns, according to the AARP.

The IRS has an app for tracking stimulus checks available, called GetMyPayment.