Now is the time for Eastern Washington University students to take advantage and start looking into studying abroad through International Studies Abroad. If you have ever thought about looking into the process of studying abroad then this article is just for you. ISA is giving students an opportunity to choose from 28 different countries with over 100 host university partners.

ISA knows many students have never studied abroad before and therefore have great resources that would help students throughout the whole process from start to finish. ISA also adds in expenses such as tuition, housing, and meal and laundry services in the price so there are no expensive fees that students need to worry about.

Many students have questions about studying abroad, whether that be when they can apply, if there are scholarships available, if they can study abroad during a graduate program, and what year is recommended to study abroad. ISA answered many of those questions in a Zoom meeting they hosted on November 19th ISA addressed that there are multiple scholarship opportunities and students can apply anytime of the year during any year of college.

For students who are interested in possibly studying abroad and want to learn more, ISA can be reached by email at [email protected] or by phone at 512-480-8522. If students are interested in a global internship opportunity, they can reach out to [email protected].

Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to explore the world! Schedule an advising session today at bit.ly/EaglesAway. Make sure to read up on everything they have to offer at studiesabroad.com and once ready, apply at studiesabroad.com/apply!