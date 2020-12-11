The Desautel Scholarship Endowment has reached its endowment goal!

The FBI informs EWU students of available internships. A representative spoke about the many career options within the bureau.

Students, alumni and community members were invited to celebrate the completion of the Desautel Scholarship Endowment on Nov. 8 with a virtual meet and greet.

During this event, attendees were able to learn about the Desautel Scholarship Endowment and were also informed about the launch of the new Steve Blewett PR Student Internship Endowment.

The founders of the Desautel Scholarship Endowment, Jim and Cher Desautel, made an appearance and gave information and history about their scholarship fund.

The scholarship was created to fund undergraduate students who are in good academic standing and studying communications at EWU.

Along with creating the scholarship, the Desautels also founded a communication and marketing company in their Spokane area basement in 1996 and credit their success to EWU. With that in mind, they decided to create the Desautel Scholarship Endowment Fund to help other students succeed.

“As the first people in our family to receive college educations and graduate degrees,” said the Desautels, “we want to ensure that others like us have access to affordable, high-quality degrees.”

To help reach that goal, Jim and Cher matched dollar for dollar every donation made on Giving Joy Day.

Now that the Desautel Scholarship has reached endowment, the Desautels will be able to start helping students reach their full potential by endowing their scholarship to the next generation of communications professionals.

The Steve Blewett PR Student Internship Endowment was also officially launched during this event.

This endowment is intended for students pursuing a public relations major such as communication and journalism while also pursuing an unpaid internship.

“I strongly believe that internships are essential to students in professional programs such as public relations and journalism in order that they have a chance to test the waters of various jobs and to develop their skills,” said Blewett. “The internship I had at The Spokesman-Review as a senior in Eastern’s journalism program in 1969 played an essential role in my career development.”

Internships are often unpaid which deters students from accepting them. This endowment will allow for students to accept unpaid internships they would otherwise not take.

So far, this endowment has reached $10,000 in donations. They will not be able to start disbursing funds to eligible students until they reach their goal of $25,000.

Both endowments are still accepting donations. You can go to https://www.ewu.edu/give to find out more information.