New Eagle Bites Business in Cheney

With the state of Washington having new restrictions, indoor seating and pubs will be closed until mid December. Therefore, this has impacted many communities with local restaurants not receiving the same amount of business as before this restriction.

In lieu of these new restrictions, a new business has recently opened in Cheney. Eagle Bites, similar to Doordash, allows people to order food from their favorite local Cheney restaurants and have the food delivered to their door.

When The Easterner talked to Scott Newman, one of the owners of Eagle Bites, he said that business has started to increase in the past few weeks. Derek Baziotis, owner of the local restaurant Bene’s, also owns the business with Newman.

On the Eagle Bites’s website, there is a process listed for how to order food. First, people must fill out their zip code and the time they want their food to be delivered. Then, individuals can choose which restaurant and the type of food they wish to order. Finally, there is a checkout process and the food will be ready in 30-60 minutes.

Eagle Bites is open everyday of the week with lunch hours from 7am-2pm and dinner hours from 2pm-11pm.

Here is a list of restaurants you can order from on Eagle Bites.

Barrelhouse Pub & Pizza

The Mason Jar

Bene’s

Eagles Pub

Wild Bill’s Long Bar

Zips

El Rodeo

Marketplace

Here is a link to the Eagle Bites website as well as the contact info of the business.