Election recap by state

This year’s election was arguably the most unpredictable and unexpected election we’ve had. With results coming in at different times and methods than normal, many people found themselves confused with results. Use this state-by-state guide to understand the notable outcomes and electoral votes from each state.

Alabama

Alabama’s nine electoral votes went to incumbent President Trump with 62% of state votes. They elected a Republican senator and their House is majority Republican.

Trump: 9 Biden: 0

Alaska

Alaska’s three electoral votes went to Trump with 54% of votes. Their sole House seat went to a Republican.

Trump: 12 Biden: 0

Arizona

After a very close race, Arizona’s 11 votes went to President-elect Joe Biden, by only a .3% margin. They elected a Democratic senator and their House is majority Democratic.

Trump: 12 Biden: 11

Arkansas

Arkansas’s six votes went to Trump with a 63% majority. Their Senate race went to the Republican incumbent, and their House is majority Republican.

Trump: 18 Biden: 11

California

A big win for Biden, California’s 55 votes went to the Democratic opponent by 64% majority. Their House is majority Democratic.

Trump: 18 Biden: 66

Colorado

Colorado’s nine votes went to Biden with a 55% majority. Their Senate race went to a Democrat, and four of their seven House seats went to Democrats as well.

Trump: 18 Biden: 75

Connecticut

Connecticut’s seven votes went to Biden with 59% majority. All of their House seats went to Democrats.

Trump: 18 Biden: 82

Delaware

Delaware’s three votes went to Biden with 59% majority. Their Senate seat and sole House seat both went to Democrats.

Trump: 18 Biden: 85

Florida

After a very close race, swing state Florida’s 29 votes eventually went to Trump by a 3% margin. 84% of absentee votes have been counted, with Biden holding a 4% margin. Their House is majority Republican.

Trump: 47 Biden: 85

Georgia

Surprisingly, Biden pulled Georgia’s 16 votes by less than a .3% margin. All absentee votes have been counted, and also lean in favor of Biden. Their Senate races are being advanced to a runoff, which will be held in January. Their key House races both went Democratic, but still have majority Republican.

Trump: 47 Biden: 101

Hawaii

Hawaii’s four votes went to Biden with 64%. Each county in the state ended the election in favor of Biden. All of their House seats went to Democrats.

Trump: 47 Biden: 105

Idaho

Evening out Hawaii, Idaho’s four votes went to Trump, somehow also by 64%. Their Senate race went to a Republican incumbent. Their House race ended in favor of Republicans in every county.

Trump: 51 Biden: 105

Illinois

Illinois’s 20 votes went to Biden with a 57% majority. They elected their Democratic Senator, and their House ended with majority Democrats.

Trump: 51 Biden: 125

Indiana

Vice President Mike Pence’s home state, Indiana, won Trump 11 more electoral votes with 57%. Their House race ended with majority Republicans.

Trump: 62 Biden: 125

Iowa

Iowa’s six electoral votes went to Trump by 53%. They reelected their Republican senator. Two of their House seats went to Republicans, one went to a Democrat, and the last seat is still being counted. The margin is only .02%.

Trump: 68 Biden: 125

Kansas

Another six votes for Trump in Kansas with 57% of votes. Their Senate and House ended in favor of Republicans.

Trump: 74 Biden: 125

Kentucky

Kentucky was the source of another eight votes for Trump by 62%. Current Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell won reelection, and their House race ended with majority Republicans.

Trump: 82 Biden: 125

Louisiana

By no surprise, Louisiana’s eight electoral votes went to Trump at 59%. Their Senate and House races ended in favor of Republicans.

Trump: 90 Biden: 125

Maine

Only two states don’t have winner-take-all electoral votes, and Maine is one of them. Biden won the popular vote with a margin of 10%, along with three of four electoral votes. One went to Trump. Their Senate race ended with reelection of the Republican incumbent. However, their two House seats both went to Democrats.

Trump: 91 Biden: 128

Maryland

Maryland’s 10 electoral votes went to Biden with 65% of votes. Their House race ended with mostly Democratic elects.

Trump: 91 Biden: 138

Massachusetts

Similar to 2016, Trump’s opponent received around twice as many votes as he did. Massachusetts’s 11 votes went to Biden with 65% of the vote. All of their federal races ended in favor of Democrats.

Trump: 91 Biden: 149

Michigan

In 2016, for the first time in several decades, Michigan flipped in support of Trump, by a margin of less than 11,000 votes. This election, they flipped back, awarding Biden another 16 votes by a margin of around 3%. They reelected their Democratic senator, but House seats leaned majority Republican.

Trump: 91 Biden: 165

Minnesota

Minnesota’s 10 votes landed in favor of Biden with 53% of votes. They reelected their Democratic senator and had majority Democrats win House seats.

Trump: 91 Biden: 175

Mississippi

59% of Mississippi votes went to Trump, awarding him six votes. Their senate race went to the Republican incumbent, and majority House seats went to Republicans as well.

Trump: 97 Biden: 175

Missouri

Missouri’s 10 votes went to Trump as well, with 57% of the vote. House races ended in favor of Republicans.

Trump: 107 Biden: 175

Montana

On par with the last 50+ years, Montana’s three votes went to the Republican candidate. 57% of votes went to Trump. Their Senate seat and House seat both went to Republicans.

Trump: 110 Biden: 175

Nebraska

The only other state to split electoral votes, the generally conservative state earned Trump four votes (with 59% of votes) and one for Biden (who earned 39% of votes). All federal elections landed in favor of Republicans.

Trump: 114 Biden: 176

Nevada

The swing state that kept everyone waiting, Nevada’s six votes eventually went to Biden with just over 50% of votes. Three of their four House seats went to Democrats.

Trump: 114 Biden: 182

New Hampshire

New Hampshire’s four votes went to Biden with 53% of votes. They reelected a Democratic senator and two Democratic house representatives.

Trump: 114 Biden: 186

New Jersey

With 57% of votes, Biden won New Jersey’s 14 votes. They also reelected a Democratic senator. The majority of House seats went to Democrats. Incumbent Jeff Van Drew won reelection for a House seat despite changing his party affiliation from Democratic to Republican in 2019.

Trump: 114 Biden: 200

New Mexico

New Mexico’s five votes went to Biden with 54% of votes. They reelected a Democratic senator, and two of their three House seats also went to Democrats.

Trump: 114 Biden: 205

New York

New York was another big win for Biden, with 29 electoral votes and 56% of votes. Their Senate and House are both majority Democratic at this time, but results are still being reported. Mail-in ballots, which were all collected by Nov. 10, have taken the state weeks to count in the past.

Trump: 114 Biden: 234

North Carolina

After a surprisingly tight race, North Carolina’s 15 votes went to Trump with 50% of the vote. They reelected a Republican senator. Their House is majority Republican despite multiple districts flipped in favor of Democrats.

Trump: 129 Biden: 234

North Dakota

Also to no surprise, North Dakota’s three electoral votes went to Trump with 65% of votes. Their only House seat went to the Republican incumbent.

Trump: 132 Biden: 234

Ohio

Trump won Ohio’s 18 votes with 53%. Their Senate races mostly ended in favor of Republicans, with a few victorious Democrats. Each of their House seats went to the incumbent, keeping the majority Republican.

Trump: 150 Biden: 234

Oklahoma

Trump won Oklahoma’s seven votes with more than twice as many votes as Biden. All of their federal races ended in favor of Republicans.

Trump: 157 Biden: 234

Oregon

Oregon’s seven electoral votes went to Biden as he received 57% of votes. They reelected a Democratic senator, and four of their five House seats went to Democrats as well.

Trump: 157 Biden: 241

Pennsylvania

After a surprising win for Trump in 2016, Pennsylvania flipped back this year, awarding 20 votes to Biden. He only won within a 1% margin. All of their House seats went to the incumbent, meaning a 50/50 split between parties.

Trump: 157 Biden: 261

Rhode Island

Rhode Island’s four votes went to Biden with 60% of the vote. All of their federal races landed in favor of Democrats.

Trump: 157 Biden: 265

South Carolina

With 55% of votes, Trump won South Carolina’s nine electoral votes. Republican Senator Lindsay Graham, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, was reelected for his fourth term. Six of their seven House seats also went to Republicans.

Trump: 166 Biden: 265

South Dakota

South Dakota’s three electoral votes went to Trump after receiving 62% of the vote. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen had some of the best numbers here, with almost 3% of votes as a third-party candidate. They reelected both their Republican Senate and House incumbents.

Trump: 169 Biden: 265

Tennessee

Trump won Tennessee’s 11 electoral votes with 61% of votes. They elected a Republican senator and kept a majority Republican House.

Trump: 180 Biden: 265

Texas

Although showing the most promise for a Democrat in decades, Texas eventually awarded its 38 electoral votes to Trump, at 52% of votes. They reelected a Republican senator and kept a majority Republican House.

Trump: 218 Biden: 265

Utah

Utah’s six votes went to Trump, who tallied 58% of the vote. Three of their House seats went to Republicans. Their last seat is still being counted, with a Republican leading by a margin of less than 1%.

Trump: 224 Biden: 265

Vermont

Vermont’s three votes went to Biden, who won with 66% of votes. They reelected a Democrat for their only House seat.

Trump: 224 Biden: 269

Virginia

Biden won another 13 votes with 54% of votes in Virginia. They reelected a Democrat senator and kept a Democratic House majority.

Trump: 224 Biden: 282

Washington

Right here in our home state, 58% of votes went to Biden, winning him our 12 electoral votes. Gov. Jay Inslee was reelected for a third term, which is rare in Washington. We kept a majority Democratic House. However, one of our three House representatives, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, was reelected to represent the state’s 5th District, which includes Cheney.

Referendum 90, requiring more comprehensive sexual education in grade school, was approved by 58%. Constitutional Amendment SJR 8212, regarding public funds, was rejected by 54%. Advisory votes 32-35 were all repealed.

Trump: 224 Biden: 294

Washington D.C.

The only non-state granted rights to vote for president, the District of Columbia’s three electoral votes went to Biden, who won with an overwhelming 92% of votes.

Trump: 224 Biden: 297

West Virginia

West Virginia’s five electoral votes went to Trump who won with 69% of votes. They reelected a Republican senator and kept an entirely Republican House.

Trump: 229 Biden: 297

Wisconsin

Similar to Pennsylvania, Wisconsin flipped back from their flip in 2016, winning Biden another 10 electoral votes with a margin of only .6%. Their House races ended with majority Republicans.

Trump: 229 Biden: 307

Wyoming

Lastly, Wyoming’s three electoral votes went to Trump, who received 70% of votes. Their Senate and sole House seat both went to Republicans.

Current total-

Trump: 232 Biden: 307

Senate-

Republicans flipped one seat, bringing their total to 50. Democrats currently have 48, and flipped two seats. The two remaining seats both belong to Georgia, awaiting runoff results.

House-

Republicans flipped ten seats, bringing their total to 203. Democrats kept the majority with 218 and flipped three seats. There are 14 seats remaining, scattered across many states.