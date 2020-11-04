The Easterner Election Coverage LIVE
November 3, 2020
2020 Presidential Race by State
The 2020 presidential race candidates are President Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Currently in the lead is Joe Biden with 264 votes. Trump has 214. Biden has the popular vote at 71 million votes. Updated 3:54pm 11/4/20.
Will be updated as soon as new information is released. The undetermined states are Alaska, Nevada, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.
