Recap for Oct. 28th Virtual Town Hall Meeting

Students at EWU will be affected by the decisions made at the town hall meetings. Image taken last fall, November 21st, 2019.

Interim President David May, during the Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday, spent the majority of the meeting answering and discussing questions from EWU students. He began with talking about the importance of the word “service.”

“We are here to serve our students,” said May. “The institution is here to serve our region … we are here to serve each other.”

May started by explaining the decision to cut some of the majors at EWU. He said there are discussions taking place in the program review process now.

“It is important to remember that this is a year-long process,” said May. “This isn’t something that is going to happen quickly.”

May stated that the chief of staff, Mark Baldwin, is beginning the process to plan the reopening of the EWU campus. The university is providing a plan to reopen in the fall of 2021.

“We will have to make a decision of [fall 2021] fairly early in the summer just as we did with the fall quarter and semester of this year,” said May.

EWU still has not made an official decision regarding spring quarter of 2021, but May states that it will be made in a timely manner.

Throughout the meeting, May continued to address questions about online schooling, supporting students after the election, and other decisions regarding the state of the university.

May states that EWU will get through this time.

“I’m not quite sure what the final form will be, but EWU will still be here,” said May.

A video of the Virtual Town Hall Meeting will be coming soon on the InsideEWU website.