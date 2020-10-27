State election guide 2020
October 27, 2020
Last week, The Easterner covered local election candidates for Cheney residents. Now, here’s a guide for residents anywhere in Washington. The state elections are just as important as county and federal, so use this guide to learn about each candidate and access their website.
Governor
Jay Inslee
Party Affiliation: Democrat
Experience: Washington State House of Representatives 1989-1992, U.S. House of
Representatives 1993-1994 and 1999-2012, Washington Governor since 2013
Education: Bachelor’s in economics from University of Washington and J.D. from
Willamette University Law School.
Key ideas: Safely recovering the economy, keeping healthcare, prioritizing education,
and clean energy
Website: https://www.jayinslee.com/
Loren Culp
Party Affiliation: Republican
Experience: Chief of police in Republic, WA since 2016
Military: Four years in the army
Education: GED
Key ideas: Boosting the economy, protecting individual rights and opposing tax raises.
Website: https://culpforgovernor.com/
Lieutenant Governor
Denny Heck
Party Affiliation: Democrat
Experience: Washington House of Representatives 1976-1986, U.S. Representative for
the tenth district since 2013
Education: Bachelor’s from Evergreen State College
Key ideas: Promoting a fair economic system, strengthening public education and
combating the climate crisis
Website: https://dennyheck.com/
Marko Liias
Party Affiliation: Democrat
Experience: State representative for the 21st district 2008-2014, State senator since 2014
Education: Bachelor’s in foreign service from Georgetown University and master’s in
public affairs from University of Washington
Key ideas: Economic recovery for all, universal healthcare and accessible quality
education
Website: http://markoforwa.com/
Secretary of State
Kim Wyman
Party Affiliation: Republican
Experience: Thurston County Auditor 2001-2013, Washington state Secretary of State
since 2013
Education: Bachelor’s of arts from California State University, Long Beach and master’s
in public administration from Troy State University
Key ideas: Secure, accessible and impartial elections
Website: https://www.kimwyman.com/
Gael Tarleton
Party Affiliation: Democrat
Experience: Seattle Port commissioner 20018-2013, State Representative for 36th
district since 2013
Education: Bachelor’s in foerign service and master’s in government and national
security from Georgetown University
Key ideas: Expanding voter participation and preparing for threats to elections
Website: https://www.voteforgael.org/
State Treasurer
Mike Pellicciotti
Party Affiliation: Democrat
Experience: Washington state representative since 2017
Education: Bachelor’s in public administration, master’s in rural development and J.D.
from Gonzaga University
Key ideas: Prioritizing families and retirees, opposing personal income tax
Website: http://www.electmikep.com/
Duane A. Davidson
Party Affiliation: Republican
Experience: Benton County treasurer 2003-2016, Washington state treasurer since 2016
Military:
Education: Bachelor’s in accounting from Central Washington University
Key ideas: Reduce state debt, grow the financial literacy program and increasing
transparency of state finances
Website: https://davidsonforwa.com/
State Auditor
Pat (Patrice) McCarthy
Party Affiliation: Democrat
Experience: Pierce County executive 2009-2016, Washington state auditor since 2017
Education: Bachelor’s from University of Washington, Tacoma
Key ideas: More transparency and accountability of public money
Website: https://www.patmccarthyauditor.com/
Chris Leyba
Party Affiliation: Republican
Experience: No elected experience
Education: Bachelor’s in molecular biology from University of Washington, master’s in
progress
Key ideas: Creating jobs/opportunities and implementation of public input
Website: https://www.leybaaudits.com/
Attorney General
Bob Ferguson
Party Affiliation: Democrat
Experience: Attorney general since 2013
Education: Bachelor’s from University of Washington, J.D. from New York University
Key ideas: Defending civil rights, protecting the environment, advocating for the
vulnerable and holding everyone accountable
Website: https://bobferguson.com/
Matt Larkin
Party Affiliation: Republican
Experience: No elected experience
Education: Bachelor’s in political science and social science from Westmont College,
J.D. from Gonzaga University and master’s of law from George Washington University
Key ideas: Decreasing homelessness, drug addiction and crime rates, and making the
state more business-friendly
Website: https://www.mattlarkinforag.com/
Commissioner of Public Lands
Hilary Franz
Party Affiliation: Democrat
Experience: Bainbridge Island city council 2008-2011, Commissioner of Public Lands
since 2017
Education: Bachelor’s in english and and government from Smith College and J.D. from
Northeastern University
Key ideas: Protecting public land, prioritizing wind and solar power, and investing to
save the forests
Website: https://hilaryfranz.com/
Sue Kuehl Pederson
Party Affiliation: Republican
Experience: Grays Harbor County Republican Party chair in 2016
Education: Bachelor’s in biology from Western Washington University and master’s
degree in public administration from University of Washington
Key ideas: Balance between protecting wildlife and protecting Washington’s forest
economy
Website: https://citizensforsue.com/
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Chris Reykdal
Experience: State superintendent of public instruction since 2017
Education: Bachelor’s in social studies from Washington State University and master’s in
public administration from University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
Key ideas: Improving mental health and student support, improve kindergarten readiness,
build more career and technical education programs, and equitable access to resources
Website: https://www.chrisreykdal.org/
Maia Espinoza
Experience: No elected experience
Education: Bachelor’s in business administration from Pacific Lutheran University and
master’s in curriculum and instruction from Western Governors University
Key ideas: Innovate classrooms, personalizing learning and teach students key life skills
Website: https://www.maiaforus.com/
Insurance Commissioner
Mike Kreidler
Party Affiliation: Democrat
Experience: Insurance commissioner since 2001
Military: Lieutenant Colonel in Army Reserves
Education: Master’s in public health from University of California, Los Angeles and
Doctor of Optometry degree from Pacific University
Key ideas: Improving access to affordable health care and protecting consumers
Website: https://mikekreidler.com/
Chirayu Avinash Patel
Party Affiliation: Republican
Experience: No elected experience
Education: Licensed insurance agent
Key ideas: Humanity comes first
Washington state residents can register in person until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. Ballots must be turned in by Election Day. Here is a list of ballot boxes in Spokane County. The Easterner will continue providing more election updates and information.
