The Easterner’s local elections guide
October 20, 2020
In a national election year, it’s easy to forget about local elections. Residents of Cheney have legislative, judicial and county races to vote in. The Easterner collected information about each candidate and links for more details.
Legislative District Six
State Representative, Position One
Mike Volz
EWU Alumni
Party affiliation: Republican
Experience: Previously elected as District Six state representative, chief deputy treasurer at Spokane County
Military: Former police officer in the U.S. Navy
College education: Bachelor’s in accounting and finance from EWU, master’s in business administration from Gonzaga University
Key ideas: Strong proponent of fiscal responsibility and opposes tax increases
Website: https://www.mikevolz.com/ and https://mikevolz.houserepublicans.wa.gov/
Zack Zappone
Party affiliation: Democrat
Experience: No elected experience
College education: Bachelor’s in American studies from Georgetown University, master’s in public affairs from Princeton University and teaching certificate from University of Washington
Key ideas: Expanding healthcare, improving transportation and representing working families, rooted in fiscal responsibility
Website: https://zackzappone.com/
State Representative, Position Two
Jenny Graham
Party affiliation: Republican
Experience: Previously elected as District Six state representative
Military: Army Reserves veteran
College education: Nash Beauty College graduate
Key ideas: Invest in schools and mental health, opposed to tax increases
Website: https://votejennygraham.com/ and https://jennygraham.houserepublicans.wa.gov/
Tom McGarry
Party affiliation: Democrat
Experience: Elected twice as fire commissioner and board chair of Spokane County Fire
Protection District Nine, over 30 years as a lawyer
College education: Bachelor’s in social work and bachelor’s in science from University
of Wyoming, J.D. from Gonzaga School of Law
Key ideas: Protect public education, small businesses, first responders, frontline
healthcare and grocery workers
Website: https://www.time4tom.com/
Supreme Court
Justice Position Three
Dave Larson
Experience: 23 years as attorney, 12 years as judge
Career: Serves on Legislative, Therapeutic Courts, Public Trust and Confidence Committees, Civic Learning Council, and Council on Independent Courts
Awards: Judge William Nevins Award for civics education and DMCJA President’s Award for protecting judicial independence
Education: Bachelor’s in public administration from University of Puget Sound, J.D. from Seattle University School of Law
Key ideas: Reduce domestic violence, combat drug addiction and serve the mentally ill
Website: https://larsonforwa.com/
Raquel Montoya-Lewis
Experience: State Supreme Court justice for 20 years, previously at Whatcom County
Superior Court and for Lummi Nation, Upper Skagit and Nooksack tribes
Career: Served on Washington State Advisory Group, Federal Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice, Family Violence Advisory Board for the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges
Awards: First Native American Justice in Washington
Education: Bachelor’s in English from University of New Mexico, master’s in social work from University of Washington School of Social Work and J.D. from University of Washington School of Law
Key ideas: Apply laws without bias, ensure victims are heard and supported, and restore young lives
Website: https://www.justicemontoyalewis.com/
Justice Position 4
Charles W. Johnson
Experience: Served on Washington State Supreme Court since Jan. 1991
Career: Washington State Labor Council, Washington Council of Firefighters,
Washington State Supreme Court Rules Committee, Board of Directors of the Washington Association for Children and Parents
Awards: Longest serving justice currently on the court, Washington State Bar
Association’s William O. Douglas Award, John J. McAuley Legal Educator Award
Education: Bachelor’s from University of Washington and J.D. from Seattle University
School of Law
Key ideas: Education and opportunity, protecting privacy rights and holding government accountable.
Website: https://www.courts.wa.gov/appellate_trial_courts/supreme/bios/?fa=scbios.display_file&fileID=johnson
Justice Position 6
Richard S. Serns
EWU Alumni
Experience: No elected experience
Career: Legal, human resources and teaching experience
Education: Master’s in school administration, from Walla Walla University, Graduate
school at EWU, Ph.D from University of Oregon and J.D. from University of Washington
School of Law
Key ideas: Passion for justice and supporting our children
Website: https://www.richardsernssc2020.com
Helen Whitener
Experience: Appointed by Gov. Inslee to Washington Supreme Court April 2020, more
than 21 years of legal experience
Career: Co-chair of the Washington State Minority and Justice Commission
Awards: International Association of LGBTQ Judges President Award and State Bar
Association’s C.Z. Smith Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award
Education: Bachelor’s in business administration and international marketing from
Baruch College CUNY and J.D. from Seattle University School of Law
Key ideas: Commitment to justice and equality, fairness before all parties
Website: https://keepjusticewhitener.com
Justice Position 7
Debra L. Stephens
Experience: Supreme Court Justice since 2008
Career: Conference of Chief Justices Rapid Response Team for Covid Recovery, National
Association Of Women Judges Judicial Independence Committee
Awards: First woman from Eastern Washington to serve on the Washington State
Supreme Court
Education: Bachelor’s in arts from Gonzaga University and J.D. from Gonzaga
University
Key ideas: Implement new protocols for remote court hearings, safe courthouse
operations and protection of public safety and protect the rights of the accused and
incarcerated
Website: http://justicedebrastephens.com
Court of Appeals, Division 3, District 1
Judge Position 2
Marshall Casey
EWU Alumni
Experience: Practicing attorney for ten years
Career: Board of Governors for the Washington State Association of Justice
Education: Bachelor’s in economics from EWU, J.D. from University of Louisville
Key ideas: Respect the constitution, the people’s voices, the jury and the people seeking justice
Website: https://marshallcaseyforjudge.com
Tracy Arlene Staab
Experience: 16 years as an attorney, 11 years as Spokane Municipal Court Judge
Career: Washington State Pattern Forms Committee, Courts of Limited Jurisdiction
Subcommittee
Education: Bachelor’s in paralegal studies from Western Washington University and J.D.
from Seattle University School of Law
Key ideas: Develop programs that address underlying causes of criminal behavior
Website: https://judgestaab.com
County
County Commissioner District 1
Josh Kerns
Party affiliation: Republican
Experience: Elected County commissioner in 2016, Precinct Committee officer
Education: Bachelor’s in business management from Whitworth University and master’s
in business administration from Whitworth University
Key ideas: Supporting public safety and law enforcement and opposing raising taxes
Website: https://www.joshkerns.com
Ted Cummings
Party affiliation: Democrat
Experience: Executive board member of the Spokane Regional Labor Council and
District vice president Washington Labor Council
College education: Associate’s from Spokane Community College
Key ideas: Respecting and valuing every citizen, science and data, and free press
Website: https://www.vote-ted.com
County Commissioner District 2
Mary Kuney
Party affiliation: Republican
Experience: Spokane county commissioner since 2017, City of Spokane Internal Audit
Committee, Washington State Society of CPA’s Government Accounting and Auditing Committee
College education: Bachelor’s in accounting from Gonzaga University
Key ideas: Protect the public, grow the economy and maintain our infrastructure
Website: https://marykuney.nationbuilder.com
David Green
Party affiliation: Democrat
Experience: Spokane Estate Planning Council
College education: Bachelor’s in international economics from Georgetown University,
J.D. from Case Western Reserve University, Graduate law degree in taxation from
Georgetown Law Center
Key ideas: Prioritize people over business, serving the needs of everyday people
Website: https://votedavid.green
Washington state residents can register online or by mail until Oct. 26. Residents can register in person until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. Ballots must be turned in on Election Day. Here is a list of ballot boxes in Spokane County. The Easterner will continue providing more election updates and information.
