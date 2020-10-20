The Easterner’s local elections guide

Republican Mike Volz (left) and Democrat Kay Murano (right) are both running for a seat in Washington’s state House in 2018. Volz has held the position since 2016.

In a national election year, it’s easy to forget about local elections. Residents of Cheney have legislative, judicial and county races to vote in. The Easterner collected information about each candidate and links for more details.

Legislative District Six

State Representative, Position One

Mike Volz

EWU Alumni

Party affiliation: Republican

Experience: Previously elected as District Six state representative, chief deputy treasurer at Spokane County

Military: Former police officer in the U.S. Navy

College education: Bachelor’s in accounting and finance from EWU, master’s in business administration from Gonzaga University

Key ideas: Strong proponent of fiscal responsibility and opposes tax increases

Website: https://www.mikevolz.com/ and https://mikevolz.houserepublicans.wa.gov/

Zack Zappone

Party affiliation: Democrat

Experience: No elected experience

College education: Bachelor’s in American studies from Georgetown University, master’s in public affairs from Princeton University and teaching certificate from University of Washington

Key ideas: Expanding healthcare, improving transportation and representing working families, rooted in fiscal responsibility

Website: https://zackzappone.com/

State Representative, Position Two

Jenny Graham

Party affiliation: Republican

Experience: Previously elected as District Six state representative

Military: Army Reserves veteran

College education: Nash Beauty College graduate

Key ideas: Invest in schools and mental health, opposed to tax increases

Website: https://votejennygraham.com/ and https://jennygraham.houserepublicans.wa.gov/

Tom McGarry

Party affiliation: Democrat

Experience: Elected twice as fire commissioner and board chair of Spokane County Fire

Protection District Nine, over 30 years as a lawyer

College education: Bachelor’s in social work and bachelor’s in science from University

of Wyoming, J.D. from Gonzaga School of Law

Key ideas: Protect public education, small businesses, first responders, frontline

healthcare and grocery workers

Website: https://www.time4tom.com/

Supreme Court

Justice Position Three

Dave Larson

Experience: 23 years as attorney, 12 years as judge

Career: Serves on Legislative, Therapeutic Courts, Public Trust and Confidence Committees, Civic Learning Council, and Council on Independent Courts

Awards: Judge William Nevins Award for civics education and DMCJA President’s Award for protecting judicial independence

Education: Bachelor’s in public administration from University of Puget Sound, J.D. from Seattle University School of Law

Key ideas: Reduce domestic violence, combat drug addiction and serve the mentally ill

Website: https://larsonforwa.com/

Raquel Montoya-Lewis

Experience: State Supreme Court justice for 20 years, previously at Whatcom County

Superior Court and for Lummi Nation, Upper Skagit and Nooksack tribes

Career: Served on Washington State Advisory Group, Federal Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice, Family Violence Advisory Board for the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges

Awards: First Native American Justice in Washington

Education: Bachelor’s in English from University of New Mexico, master’s in social work from University of Washington School of Social Work and J.D. from University of Washington School of Law

Key ideas: Apply laws without bias, ensure victims are heard and supported, and restore young lives

Website: https://www.justicemontoyalewis.com/

Justice Position 4

Charles W. Johnson

Experience: Served on Washington State Supreme Court since Jan. 1991

Career: Washington State Labor Council, Washington Council of Firefighters,

Washington State Supreme Court Rules Committee, Board of Directors of the Washington Association for Children and Parents

Awards: Longest serving justice currently on the court, Washington State Bar

Association’s William O. Douglas Award, John J. McAuley Legal Educator Award

Education: Bachelor’s from University of Washington and J.D. from Seattle University

School of Law

Key ideas: Education and opportunity, protecting privacy rights and holding government accountable.

Website: https://www.courts.wa.gov/appellate_trial_courts/supreme/bios/?fa=scbios.display_file&fileID=johnson

Justice Position 6

Richard S. Serns

EWU Alumni

Experience: No elected experience

Career: Legal, human resources and teaching experience

Education: Master’s in school administration, from Walla Walla University, Graduate

school at EWU, Ph.D from University of Oregon and J.D. from University of Washington

School of Law

Key ideas: Passion for justice and supporting our children

Website: https://www.richardsernssc2020.com

Helen Whitener

Experience: Appointed by Gov. Inslee to Washington Supreme Court April 2020, more

than 21 years of legal experience

Career: Co-chair of the Washington State Minority and Justice Commission

Awards: International Association of LGBTQ Judges President Award and State Bar

Association’s C.Z. Smith Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award

Education: Bachelor’s in business administration and international marketing from

Baruch College CUNY and J.D. from Seattle University School of Law

Key ideas: Commitment to justice and equality, fairness before all parties

Website: https://keepjusticewhitener.com

Justice Position 7

Debra L. Stephens

Experience: Supreme Court Justice since 2008

Career: Conference of Chief Justices Rapid Response Team for Covid Recovery, National

Association Of Women Judges Judicial Independence Committee

Awards: First woman from Eastern Washington to serve on the Washington State

Supreme Court

Education: Bachelor’s in arts from Gonzaga University and J.D. from Gonzaga

University

Key ideas: Implement new protocols for remote court hearings, safe courthouse

operations and protection of public safety and protect the rights of the accused and

incarcerated

Website: http://justicedebrastephens.com

Court of Appeals, Division 3, District 1

Judge Position 2

Marshall Casey

EWU Alumni

Experience: Practicing attorney for ten years

Career: Board of Governors for the Washington State Association of Justice

Education: Bachelor’s in economics from EWU, J.D. from University of Louisville

Key ideas: Respect the constitution, the people’s voices, the jury and the people seeking justice

Website: https://marshallcaseyforjudge.com

Tracy Arlene Staab

Experience: 16 years as an attorney, 11 years as Spokane Municipal Court Judge

Career: Washington State Pattern Forms Committee, Courts of Limited Jurisdiction

Subcommittee

Education: Bachelor’s in paralegal studies from Western Washington University and J.D.

from Seattle University School of Law

Key ideas: Develop programs that address underlying causes of criminal behavior

Website: https://judgestaab.com

County

County Commissioner District 1

Josh Kerns

Party affiliation: Republican

Experience: Elected County commissioner in 2016, Precinct Committee officer

Education: Bachelor’s in business management from Whitworth University and master’s

in business administration from Whitworth University

Key ideas: Supporting public safety and law enforcement and opposing raising taxes

Website: https://www.joshkerns.com

Ted Cummings

Party affiliation: Democrat

Experience: Executive board member of the Spokane Regional Labor Council and

District vice president Washington Labor Council

College education: Associate’s from Spokane Community College

Key ideas: Respecting and valuing every citizen, science and data, and free press

Website: https://www.vote-ted.com

County Commissioner District 2

Mary Kuney

Party affiliation: Republican

Experience: Spokane county commissioner since 2017, City of Spokane Internal Audit

Committee, Washington State Society of CPA’s Government Accounting and Auditing Committee

College education: Bachelor’s in accounting from Gonzaga University

Key ideas: Protect the public, grow the economy and maintain our infrastructure

Website: https://marykuney.nationbuilder.com

David Green

Party affiliation: Democrat

Experience: Spokane Estate Planning Council

College education: Bachelor’s in international economics from Georgetown University,

J.D. from Case Western Reserve University, Graduate law degree in taxation from

Georgetown Law Center

Key ideas: Prioritize people over business, serving the needs of everyday people

Website: https://votedavid.green

Washington state residents can register online or by mail until Oct. 26. Residents can register in person until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. Ballots must be turned in on Election Day. Here is a list of ballot boxes in Spokane County. The Easterner will continue providing more election updates and information.