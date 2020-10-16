Student Town Hall Meeting Recap
October 16, 2020
During the Virtual Town Hall Meeting on Oct. 14, several of the EWU administration members discussed topics regarding budget impacts, student services, diversity initiatives and the changes within the academic programs.
Mary Voves, vice president of Business and Finance, discussed the 2.5% raise of tuition as well as the reasons for online student fees. EWU’s expenses grew this year due to the state of Washington only funding half of the EWU budget and a limited tuition increase.
Voves said EWU has established an online student fee.
“This fall, we established a $5 fee per credit to ensure we have enough resources to deliver the classes online,” said Voves.
Robert Sauders, vice president for Student Affairs, talked about the student services that are available virtually for this fall.
Student Services this Fall
- Student Care Team
- Disability Support Services
- Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS)
- Career Center
- Pride Center
- Multicultural Center
- Health, Wellness and Prevention Services
Residence halls are open for students as well.
Dr. Shari Clarke, vice president of Diversity and Inclusion, mentioned diversity as an important value at EWU. The Faculty Diversity Fundamentals Committee has been established as a training by and for faculty.
Clarke encourages students to reach out to the Office of Diversity and Inclusion if they ever need anything.
Unfortunately, a flyer was placed on our campus last week,” said Clarke. “I want to reassure you that the administration takes this very seriously. We are all in as Vice President Voves stated.”
Provost Brian Levin-Stankevich said they have been engaging with the faculty organization to review data from the programs at EWU. Levin-Stankevich said that he will issue a proposal to the faculty organization regarding initiatives to close the gap with the expenditures.
