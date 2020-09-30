Campus Changes 2020

Brewster Hall, located in Cheney on Second St., is a residence hall at EWU.

This year, EWU’s campus looks different than the previous years. Last fall quarter, the campus mall was filled with booths for new students to check out the clubs and programs EWU had to offer. But for this fall, new precautions have been made to keep students safe on campus.

EWU had to make adjustments to which buildings will be open for students this quarter. The scheduled times for those buildings have also changed. Below is a list of what will be available to students this quarter.

JFK Library: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

PUB: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.- 9 p.m., Weekends 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

URC: Weekdays 6:15 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., Weekends 10:15 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

EPIC: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Weekdays

The Roost: Weekdays 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Thomas Hammer: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. to-go orders

Freshens: Weekdays 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Union Market: Weekdays 7 a.m.- 8 p.m., Weekends 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Panda Express: Weekdays 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Einstein Bros Bagels: Weekdays 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Central Food Pantry (1st floor of Tawanka Hall): Tuesday afternoons 1-4 p.m.

Aquatic Center: open

Eagle Store: Tuesday-Thursday 9 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Some of the academic buildings continue to be open for students this fall as well. These buildings include the Art Building, Computer and Engineering Building, Health Sciences Building, Music Building, P.E. Classroom Building, Science Building and Theater Building. Students were also given the option to live in the Residence Halls.

For the safety of students, the EWU website states important guidelines required for students and faculty on campus.

“As mandated by the state of Washington and Eastern Washington University, face coverings are required in all campus buildings unless you are in your residence alone or are working in an office alone,” -EWU website.

According to the Fall Guide on EWU’s website, the goal is to provide a safe environment for all students. EWU will follow the governor’s reopening guidelines as the school year goes on.

EWU’s Learning Commons will not be available for students; however, the Writer’s Center and PLUS tutoring services will have online accessibility for students. For students who need to access wifi, EWU has expanded internet services to the campus parking lots. Printing is also available on the second floor of the PUB and JFK library.

For any other questions regarding fall quarter, EWU’s website offers a guide to answer student’s questions: https://www.ewu.edu/fallguide2020/

During interim President David May’s EWU State of the University Address, he talked about the importance of student and faculty safety.

“Our students want to come back and we want them here,” said May. “But for now, we are playing it smart and we are playing it safe.”