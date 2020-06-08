Cheney businesses reopen during Phase 2
June 8, 2020
Several Cheney-area businesses are back open during Phase 2 of Washington’s four-phase reopening plan.
Phase 2 allows restaurants, hair/nail salons and retail stores to reopen with some restrictions. Restrictions include masks and heighten sanitary measures, as well as capacity limits and table limits for restaurants.
“We’re at 50% capacity, which for us is about 57 tables,” said Mike Lyon, owner of The Barrelhouse Pub and Pizza.
Restaurant tables can have no more than five patrons at them, another measure to encourage social distancing.
Lyon noted that even with the restrictions, customers seem happy to go out and support businesses.
“Everybody is excited to get back out,” said Lyon. “It just seems like so long since we’ve been able to.”
Below is a list of Cheney businesses that have reopened during Phase 2:
Restaurants:
- Bene’s
- The Barrelhouse Pub and Pizza
- The Mason Jar
- The Marketplace Restaurant and Amish Store
- Monterey Pub and Grub
- Wild Bill’s Longbar
- Zip’s
- Gerardo’s Authentic Mexican Food
- Arturo’s Mexican Restaurant
- Bruchi’s
- Eagle’s Pub
- El Rodeo
Hair/Nail Salons:
- Great Clips
- Imperial Styling
- Diamond Beauty and Boutique
- Lee Nails
Retail:
- Cottonwood Creek Boutique
- Owl’s Pharmacy
- Ree’s Creations
