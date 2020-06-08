Cheney businesses reopen during Phase 2

Zip's restaurant located on 1st Street in Cheney. Employees noticed a woman acting suspiciously with her daughter in the restaurant and called police after matching her license plate to the one in the Amber Alert they received in 2019.

Several Cheney-area businesses are back open during Phase 2 of Washington’s four-phase reopening plan.

Phase 2 allows restaurants, hair/nail salons and retail stores to reopen with some restrictions. Restrictions include masks and heighten sanitary measures, as well as capacity limits and table limits for restaurants.

“We’re at 50% capacity, which for us is about 57 tables,” said Mike Lyon, owner of The Barrelhouse Pub and Pizza.

Restaurant tables can have no more than five patrons at them, another measure to encourage social distancing.

Lyon noted that even with the restrictions, customers seem happy to go out and support businesses.

“Everybody is excited to get back out,” said Lyon. “It just seems like so long since we’ve been able to.”

Below is a list of Cheney businesses that have reopened during Phase 2:

Restaurants:

Bene’s

The Barrelhouse Pub and Pizza

The Mason Jar

The Marketplace Restaurant and Amish Store

Monterey Pub and Grub

Wild Bill’s Longbar

Zip’s

Gerardo’s Authentic Mexican Food

Arturo’s Mexican Restaurant

Bruchi’s

Eagle’s Pub

El Rodeo

Hair/Nail Salons:

Great Clips

Imperial Styling

Diamond Beauty and Boutique

Lee Nails

Retail: