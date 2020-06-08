Opinion: The CDC is concerned about public health and so am I.

Star Dragon is a reporter for The Easterner. Her opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of The Easterner, its staff or Eastern Washington University.

I feel like I see more people in Spokane everyday posting pictures of themselves in bars, restaurants and parties without masks or social distancing.

Spokane County has transitioned to Phase 2 of Gov. Inslee’s “Safe Start” plan, but the number of COVID-19 cases being reported is reaching a daily high. There were 57 new cases of COVID-19 reported on June 5, almost double the previous high.

Keep in mind that false negatives for COVID-19 may be as high as 1 in 5 tests, so it is possible that even more people have COVID-19 than reported, according to Medical News Today.

“The spike is due to new outbreaks and increased testing,” Spokane County Health Officer Dr.Bob Lutz told the Spokesman-Review. “There’s no doubt I’ll see more hospitalizations.”

“The spike is due to new outbreaks and increased testing,” -Spokane County Health Officer Dr.Bob Lutz

What causes new outbreaks? People not social distancing, wearing masks or washing their hands. I believe that because many Washington state counties have been cleared for Phase 2, residents are not taking the threat as seriously anymore.

The coronavirus cannot be seen by the naked eye, but that shouldn’t dismiss its danger. I want Spokane County residents to be aware that even though we’re in Phase 2 the work to keep each other safe isn’t over yet.

Washington State has 22,993 cases total. That is almost a third of Seattle’s CenturyLink Field stadium capacity.

Imagine a third of the stadium all suddenly sick, and then over a thousand of those people die. That is the reality Washington state is facing.

Dr. Robert Redfield, the Director of the CDC, said the CDC is “very concerned that our public health message isn’t resonating.”

“The whole nation has grown weary of social distancing,” said Joshua Cohen, for Forbes Media as an independent healthcare analyst. “Proper social distancing is no longer the norm.”

I think the fact that we don’t know when there will be a vaccine or how long the pandemic will last has caused people to give up. Embracing that COVID-19 is a real threat to oneself and their loved ones isn’t pleasant, but necessary.

I sympathize with those who need to get back to work, but that doesn’t mean we should give up on safety precautions.

I truly hope that soon the population will start to shift back toward following the health guidelines. Otherwise the implications may be far more deadly.