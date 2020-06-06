By Randle Kinswa and Karlee Van De VenterJune 5, 2020
To view full size pdf click the link below:
Timeline
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Lease signing uncertainty potential byproduct of COVID-19
June 5, 2020
Disclaimer: Jacob Kinswa, one of the sources interviewed for this story, is the brother of Randle Kinswa,...
Roos Field renovation under way as work to replace turf begins
The process of “out with the old and in with the new” in regards to EWU’s famous red turf at Roos...
COVID-19 Timeline: June 2 – June 4
To view full size pdf click the link below:
Timeline
EWU students share online midterm experience
EWU, as the quarter has progressed, has continued to facilitate online learning. All tests,...
Arts & Features
Football
Looking Back
Looking Back: Black tie banquet unites students together
Carousel
Archived: “Let us march on ’til victory is won.”
Archived: Groups gather for Tamir Rice rally
Looking Back: Black Week goes on
Looking Back: Blacks To Publish Paper
Looking Back: A personal history
Archived: the Black Student Union
The Easterner
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.
The Easterner • © 2020 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.