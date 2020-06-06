Lease signing uncertainty potential byproduct of COVID-19

June 5, 2020

Disclaimer: Jacob Kinswa, one of the sources interviewed for this story, is the brother of Randle Kinswa,...

Roos Field renovation under way as work to replace turf begins

June 5, 2020

The process of “out with the old and in with the new” in regards to EWU’s famous red turf at Roos...

COVID-19 Timeline: June 2 – June 4

June 5, 2020

To view full size pdf click the link below: Timeline

EWU students share online midterm experience

June 5, 2020

EWU, as the quarter has progressed, has continued to facilitate online learning. All tests,...