Looking Back: Black Week goes on

SPEAKING AT MONDAY’S evening speech for black week, this Berkeley professor of black culture explained the position of the black women in the ‘struggle,’ with poetry and her personal experiences.

This story was originally published in the Easterner, Vol. 21, No. 21, April 14, 1971 and has not been changed except for AP style.

Black Week continues through Saturday with a large selection of speakers and events, all in the hopes of educating the community in general of Black culture, ideology, and philosophies. The Black Student Union is sponsored.

Today, Neo-Colonialism will be the topic when Sudashan Loyaka represents India’s beliefs at 10:40, Pakistan speaks at 11 :05. A fashion show presenting fashions from the Bon Marche and hair styles by Johnny Guillory will start at 8 p.m. in the PUB.

Thursday will feature Nathan Hare and George X. Hare, speaking on Education in the Black Community, will be in Martin Auditorium at 10:40. George X, Minister of the Nation of Islam (Seattle Mosque), will be heard in the PUB at 8 p.m.

Concerts are the order of the day for Friday with The Black and Blues Poets reciting poetry and offering music at 12: 40 in the PUB. An evening concert in the fieldhouse at 8 p.m. will feature Buddy Miles; Earth, Wind, and Fire; and Godfrey Cambridge.

The week will end with a large dance Saturday in the PUB. Entertainment will be by the Bag of Tea, a popular group from Seattle. The dance will start at 9 p.m. There will be a nominal fee charged at the door.

Black Women of the Year were selected this week with the selection of all the women within the BSU.

”There were no distinguishable characteristics· to make one better than another,” said James Bell, BSU member.

Bell said all represented the good qualities of the Black Community and to single one out would be an injustice.