Looking Back: Blacks To Publish Paper

RECEIVING A STANDING OVATION, Dr. Don S. Patterson prepares to "gratefully acknowledge" the honor of having Patterson Hall named for him. From left are Orland Killin, who directed fund raising for the dedication; Dr. Emerson Shuck, Eastem's president; Dr. Patterson; Kenneth Kennedy, director of planning · and development; Tom Wood, former Eastern student body president, and Harvey Erickson, former member of the board of trustees.

This story was originally published in the Easterner, Vol. 21, No. 24, May 5, 1971 and has not been changed except for AP style.

The Black Student Union will publish the first issue of Uhuru Na Ujamaa, a newspaper for blacks, May 15.

The paper will be unique in that it will be a paper for blacks written by blacks, instead of whites writing about what blacks do, according to editor Jim Bell.

The first issue will contain a recap of the events of Black Week, an article by the producer of the Black Experience Theater, and also articles contributed by blacks in the Spokane community and Fairchild AFB. The paper will be free.

Bell said, “The purpose of Uhuru Na Ujamaa is to give those members of the BSU who have the capabilities but not the opportunity to put their energies to work and the capabilities not determined by someone who lives outside the culture, but those people who are members by virtue of birth, and will die by virtue of birth in the culture.”

“We cannot give the slave master and his children credit in educating us when they left out the knowledge of self.”

The name picked for the paper, Uhura Na Ujamaa,, is Swahilli for “freedom” and “socialism.”

Co-editors of the paper are Wayne Sepolen and George Lewis. Artistic work will be done by JoAnne Smith.