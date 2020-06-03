Looking Back: “Educationally Oriented” Black Week Starts Monday
June 2, 2020
This story was originally published in the Easterner, Vol. 19, No. 23, February 5, 1969 and has not been changed except for AP style.
Progress toward emancipation of the black man in America began with Abraham Lincoln’s Proclamation in 1863. It continues through next week (and Lincoln’s Birthday) with lectures and discussions in Eastern’s educationally oriented Black Week.
The white man’s education and understanding of the new and emerging role of the black man in the U.S. is the goal of the Black Student Union effort beginning Monday, accord_ing to BSU members.
The week will feature such notable speakers as Congressman Adam Clayton Powell, the controversial representative from Harlem and Rev. Jesse Jackson, Chicago minister responsible for placing several thousand Negroes in jobs in that area.
Carl Maxey, influential attorney and black leader in Spokane, Roberta Byrd Barr, vice principal of Franklin High School in Seattle who has been instrumental in speaking for National Educational Television’s “Black Journal” and poet Aaron Dixon, English major at University of Washington and captain of Seattle’s Black Panther Party will also speak.
Black Week schedule also includes an Afro-American fashion show, Morning Star Choir, and a panel discussion featuring Peter Kuria of Nigeria and the West Indian Association on “Foreign blacks in American society.”
The BSU will hold a forum at the end of the week and a dance is scheduled for Friday night.
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.