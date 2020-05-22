EWU’s virtual symposium to celebrate student achievement

Students from EWU will begin presenting their projects, albeit virtually this year, at The Student Research and Creative Works Symposium on May 27.

Held annually, The Student Research and Creative Works Symposium offers students the experience of presenting at an academic conference without leaving the area. It also provides students an opportunity to showcase the research projects or creative work they have accomplished during their time at EWU.

“The symposium has taken place for 23 years and is the largest academic event on campus,” said Taylor Kensel, interim assistant director for Student Research and Community Engagement. “It’s an excellent opportunity for students to share their research and creative work across campus and with the greater community.”

Student projects will cover a wide variety of disciplines and topics, from an oral presentation on the density of ticks in Spokane County to a photograph that has been destructed and reconstructed to form a new image.

Kensel said that students were asked to write a 200-250 word abstract, the same as in years past. However, with the change to a virtual format for this year, students were asked to submit their presentation in the form of PDFs and videos of oral presentations. Creative work was submitted in combinations of documents, photos and videos.

“This year, all student presentations will be able to be viewed and accessed virtually versus presented in-person on campus,” said Kensel.

The switch to a virtual Symposium has benefits, according to Kensel. The presentations will be accessible on the EWU digital commons (https://dc.ewu.edu/srcw_2020/) on May 27 and will be able to be shared, giving presenting students the opportunity to reach a large audience.

“This change resulted in many positive additions to our event, including on-going accessibility to all presentations,” said Kensel. “The purpose of the Symposium is to celebrate our students’ academic achievements.”

Kensel noted that allowing students the chance to present their work with peers, faculty and the EWU community was the symposium’s ultimate goal.