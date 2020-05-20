Some+Greek+life+members+feel+as+if+they+were+unfairly+scrutinized+during+2020+ASEWU+elections

Over the course of the 2020 ASEWU election season,many candidates faced technological and communication problems.

Some of the Greek-related candidates faced other problems.

Victoria Mahle, chapter president of Alpha Omicron Pi, ran a winning campaign for the position of ASEWU vice president.

Mahle felt as if the Greek members who were running for ASEWU positions were somewhat under attack from some students.

“Personally I think there was a lot of pushback,” Mahle said. “The way I took it and the way I know some of the other candidates took it … it felt like they were almost targeting us.”

Mahle said that some students were questioning whether members of Greek life were qualified to be on ASEWU, and how being a Greek candidate was kind of turned into a bad identity.

Mahle said that the ASEWU candidate debate was hard for her to sit through.

“It was hard to sit in the candidate debate for almost two and half hours where people were almost bashing something that we cared about so much,” Mahle said.

Mahle said that her being a part of Greek life has made her a better person and has made her a better leader.

Mahle said she felt personally targeted.

“The way they were asking,” Mahle said, “It hurt my feelings … I felt almost targeted.”

Hamine Mendez, a member of the Beta Theta Phi chapter, ran for council position #6 and came up a few votes short of being victorious.

Mendez said he didn’t feel like he was ever scrutinized personally.

“I didn’t really think so,” Mendez said. “I would just say that a majority of people were upset that so many candidates were Greek.”

Mendez said a majority of the people that were getting involved were also the majority of people voting.

Desmond Heath was a write-in candidate in the primary elections.

He received 92 votes in the primary, exceeding the amount that is necessary to appear on the general ballot.

Heath was the former president of his fraternity, Kappa Sigma.

“They think that it’s basically turned into a popularity contest,” Heath said. “And Greeks are winning … and it’s not fair.”

Heath said the Greek community as a whole is pretty unified and it showed a lot in the social media posts this election.

Heath said EWU in general doesn’t support the Greek community very well.

With just a 7% turnout for the primary election and a 5% turnout for the general election, a vast amount of eligible voters did not vote.

“I’d say that most of the people that ran and voted were people who were involved with the Greek community,” Heath said.

Heath, like Mahle, feels as if the leadership experience that people receive from Greek life should be seen as more of a positive than a negative.

Heading into next year with the newly elected ASEWU administration, it will be interesting to see if the alleged scrutiny of Greek-related ASEWU members will continue.