By Randle Kinswa and Karlee Van De VenterMay 14, 2020
To view the full size PDF click the link below:
Timeline
COVID-19 Timeline: May 8 – May 14
May 14, 2020
Editorial: Special senior issue well under way
May 13, 2020
Did you know EWU’s commencement will be virtual?
If not, you’re either living under a rock,...
Protests against pandemic closures
May 12, 2020
Picket signs, banners and protestors have flooded the streets across the U.S. to protest the restrictions...
Letter to the Editor: EWU ROTC alum and National Guard officer supports Washington state COVID-19 response
Letters to the editor do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of The Easterner, its staff or...
Editorial
Letters To The Editor
Academic Campus Programs
EWU’s ROTC program explores creative ways to train during the pandemic
Coronavirus
Washington begins Phase 1 of 4-part reopening process
Arts & Features
The search for an apartment during quarantine
April job losses show EWU students an uncertain future
IT adjusts to increased demand due to online classes
Athletics
Campus Rec finds new ways to get students involved
Column
Em-azing Reviews: Some Good News review
EWU announces first positive COVID-19 case amongst campus community
