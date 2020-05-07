COVID-19 Timeline: May 1 – May 5
By Randle Kinswa and Karlee Van De Venter
COVID-19 Timeline: May 1 – May 5
Editorial: A pandemic is still happening … what’s the fall-out?
May 6, 2020
EWU students will have to continue to get used to an online learning format if they aren’t already....
EWU coaches adjust to pandemic-style recruiting: Part three of a three-part series
May 6, 2020
EWU coaches hoping to lure top-notch athletes to play in Cheney have had to get used to a lot of FaceTime...
Where to hike in Spokane area (now that you can)
May 5, 2020
Phase 1 of Gov. Inslee’s four-phase plan for reopening Washington State started on May 5. With Phase...
