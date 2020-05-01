COVID-19 Timeline: April 21-April 30
April 30, 2020
By Star Dragon, Reporter
COVID-19 Timeline: April 21-April 30
Editorial: The Easterner will partner with MarCom to help honor graduates
April 29, 2020
On April 15, The Easterner was the first to share the rather unsurprising (but still disappointing) news...
Laying the Law-COVID-19 didn’t do small school football players any favors
April 28, 2020
Drew Lawson is The Easterner's sports editor/co-managing editor. His opinions expressed in this article...
Jackbox games offer way to pass time during quarantine
April 28, 2020
With the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order still in place for another week, many students are trying...
