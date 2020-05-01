COVID-19 Timeline: April 21-April 30

April 30, 2020

To view full size PDF click the link below: EWU_COVID19_Timeline

Editorial: The Easterner will partner with MarCom to help honor graduates

April 29, 2020

On April 15, The Easterner was the first to share the rather unsurprising (but still disappointing) news...

Laying the Law-COVID-19 didn’t do small school football players any favors

April 28, 2020

Drew Lawson is The Easterner's sports editor/co-managing editor. His opinions expressed in this article...

Jackbox games offer way to pass time during quarantine

April 28, 2020

With the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order still in place for another week, many students are trying...