Public hearing on proposed WAC changes

Eastern Washington University is proposing the following changes to Washington Administrative Code: 1) Chapter 172-100 WAC, Traffic and Parking Rules; 2) Chapter 172-121 WAC, Student Conduct Code; and 3) WAC 172-191, Student Education Records

Chapter 172-100 WAC, Traffic and Parking Rules, is being modified to address mobile payments and immobilization option Chapter 172-121 WAC, Student Conduct Code, is being modified to update university processes and procedures to reflect changes in federal rules WAC 172-191, Student Education Records, is being modified to address enrollment status as a form of directory information, as well as changes to position titles regarding responsibilities for hearings

Proposed Rule changes can be viewed in the Washington State Register, Issues 20-03, 20-04 and 20-07 at http://lawfilesext.leg.wa.gov/law/wsr/wsrbyissue.htm

Eastern Washington University will conduct a public hearing on these proposed rule changes on May 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., via Zoom video conferencing. To join the hearing via Zoom, please see the information following this paragraph. Members of the public may testify at this hearing and/or submit written comments by 5:00 p.m. on May 11, 2020, to: Eastern Washington University, Policy and Compliance Manager, Civil Rights, 211A Tawanka Hall, Cheney, WA 99004; email jfux[email protected]; fax 509-359-2874.

Zoom – Virtual Public Hearing for proposed changes to Washington Administrative Code.

Please Join Zoom Meeting

Phone one-tap:

US: +13462487799,,109510078# or +16699006833,,109510078# Meeting URL:

https://ewu.zoom.us/j/109510078

Meeting ID: 109 510 078

Join by Telephone

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location.

Dial: US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592

Meeting ID: 109 510 078

