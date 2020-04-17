COVID-19 Timeline March 23-April 15

April 16, 2020

Editorial: We’re still inside, but sun provides hope for the future

April 15, 2020

As I sat down to write my weekly editorial column, I realized how strange it was that I was staring out...

EWU raises over $270,000 on Giving Joy Day

April 15, 2020

For the past four years, Giving Joy Day has been a day for the EWU community to support students with...

EWU cancels 2020 in-person commencement

April 15, 2020

EWU announced via a campus-wide email today that the in-person commencement ceremony for the 2020 graduating...