By Star DragonApril 16, 2020
To view the full PDF click the link below:
Timeline
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
View Page »
COVID-19 Timeline March 23-April 15
April 16, 2020
To view the full PDF click the link below:
Timeline
Editorial: We’re still inside, but sun provides hope for the future
April 15, 2020
As I sat down to write my weekly editorial column, I realized how strange it was that I was staring out...
EWU raises over $270,000 on Giving Joy Day
For the past four years, Giving Joy Day has been a day for the EWU community to support students with...
EWU cancels 2020 in-person commencement
EWU announced via a campus-wide email today that the in-person commencement ceremony for the 2020 graduating...
Editorial
Coronavirus
Arts & Features
Zoom Q&A with EWU professors and students
Athletics
EWU spring seniors face decision regarding a return
Community
EWU forced to cut most student-employment positions
COVID-19
Da Venter Vents: New music to cure your quarantine boredom
ASEWU
2020 ASEWU candidates
Life on an empty campus
Academic Campus Programs
PLUS program offering virtual tutoring
The Easterner’s guide to washing your hands
The Easterner
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.
The Easterner • © 2020 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.