List of cancelled EWU events

Mckenzie Ford for The Easterner

The first day of spring quarter is normally bustling with students and faculty. Today, however, the campus mall was eerily quiet.

By Lauren Reichenbach, Copy Editor
April 6, 2020

The COVID-19 virus has caused mass cancellations on the EWU campus. See the below list of previously scheduled events to see all these cancellations, and to view those few events that are still upcoming.


 

To view the full list of events click the link below:

Cancelled events list.xlsx – Sheet1