COVID-19 Timeline
March 22, 2020
view the full size PDF here: COVID-19 Timeline
By Randle Kinswa, Randle Kinswa, Star Dragon, and Star Dragon
March 22, 2020
view the full size PDF here: COVID-19 Timeline
EWU Students Should Expect Minimum Changes to Tuition and Fees
March 22, 2020
Students at EWU should expect large-scale changes to virtually every part of campus life in the wake...
March 22, 2020
view the full size PDF here: COVID-19 Timeline
How to help a friend through trauma
March 14, 2020
Star Dragon is The Easterner’s news reporter. Her opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the...
Morrison Hall to close in Fall 2020
March 13, 2020
As part of a university-wide restructuring, the Housing Department has announced they will be closing...
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.
The Easterner • © 2020 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.