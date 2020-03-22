EWU Students Should Expect Minimum Changes to Tuition and Fees

March 22, 2020

Students at EWU should expect large-scale changes to virtually every part of campus life in the wake...

COVID-19 Timeline

March 22, 2020

view the full size PDF here: COVID-19 Timeline

How to help a friend through trauma

March 14, 2020

Star Dragon is The Easterner’s news reporter. Her opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the...

Morrison Hall to close in Fall 2020

March 13, 2020

As part of a university-wide restructuring, the Housing Department has announced they will be closing...