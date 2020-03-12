EWU announces plan of action in response to COVID-19

EWU will be following Washington State Governor Jay Inlsee’s procedure, on how to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Inslee has advised events involving more than 250 people in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties will be prohibited.

Events involving less than 250 people in those areas must follow public health guidelines.

“This is an unprecedented public health situation and we can’t wait until we’re in the middle of it to slow it down,” Inslee said. “We’ve got to get ahead of the curve … one main defense is to reduce the interaction of people in our lives.”

Precautions EWU will be taking:

All academic operations exceeding more than 25 people, will be heavily advised to be moved online for the remainder of the academic year

All classes that can not be easily done online will be either postponed or cancelled

Major scheduled events (Get Lit!, the Undergraduate Research & Creative Works Symposium and Commencement)

All University travel, domestic or abroad, whether already approved, will be restricted

EWU will be exploring the idea of delaying Spring Quarter

Residence halls and food courts will still be in operation

It is important to point out that EWU has not closed campus, or suspended operations.

Earlier today, the NCAA announced that the men’s and women’s national Div-I tournaments will have limited crowds. The EWU men’s basketball team would play either in Spokane or Sacremento if they make the national tournament.

The Big Sky has yet restricted crowd size for the conference tournament. The EWU men’s team is still scheduled to play Sacramento State in Boise, ID at 2 p.m.